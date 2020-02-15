PACKAGING DESIGN AND SIMULATION TECHNOLOGY MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report focuses on the global Packaging Design and Simulation Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Packaging Design and Simulation Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

Companies’ initiatives to promote product with improved packaging design may positively impact the global market growth in future. Increasing consumer awareness towards recyclable products and packaging material used, whose feasibility is examined with simulation technology, is anticipated to contribute to the global market growth. Moreover, developing technology and changing preference of companies to adopt simulation technology is projected to propel the market growth in future.

In 2017, the global Packaging Design and Simulation Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

AVID Technologies

3 Dassault Systems

MSC Software

ESI Group

ANSYS

Altair

Bosch Rexroth

Axiom Consulting

NEFAB

Mentor Graphics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer electronics

Food and beverages

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Packaging Design and Simulation Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Packaging Design and Simulation Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

