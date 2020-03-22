Pacemaker Devices Market is Anticipated to be Worth US$8.1 billion by the End of 2022

Global Pacemaker Device Market: Snapshot
The global market for pacemaker devices is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing expansion of medical equipment industry. The growth has also been increasing due to the advancements in cardiac treatment devices made by governing authorities. With the frequent mishaps in cardiovascular conditions especially in Western Economies, is anticipated to grow the pacemaker devices market steadily in the forecast period. Many companies have also started to focus on business expansion and innovation so as to persist intense competition over emerging markets. The technological innovations have made the use of pacemakers more convenient and this has resulted in enhancing the growth of global pacemaker devices market throughout the forecast period.
According to the report published by TMR, the pacemaker devices market was valued at US$5.5 billion in the year 2017 and is anticipated to be worth US$8.1 billion by the end of 2022. The global market exhibits a robust CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period 2017-2022.
The Global Pacemaker Devices Market to be dominated by Implantable Pacemaker Devices
According to product, the pacemaker devices market is bifurcated into implantable and external pacemaker. Among these, implantable pacemaker is expected to lead the market from 2017 to 2022 as it covered over 65% of the overall market in the year 2017. The continuous development in product innovation and increasing demand for advanced pacemaker devices is responsible for the growth of implantable pacemaker devices segment. In addition to this, implantable pacemaker devices are more accurate in readings and convenient for patients than external ones, thus enabling it to be the most preferred segment throughout the forecast period.
According to end-use, the global pacemaker devices market is divided into cardiac clinics, hospitals, and ambulant surgical centers. The hospitals are witnessing an increase in the number of patients which is expected to make hospitals the leading end-user of pacemaker devices market. This is coupled with the need for surgical procedures and physical assessment before grafting the pacemaker.
