p53 Antigen Modulators Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

p53 is the tumor suppressor transcription factor that activates to various stimulus, including uncontrolled cell proliferation, oncogene over-expression, and DNA damage. p53 antigen modulators helps in preventing cancer development through regulation of cell cycle and apoptosis.

Thus, new opportunities in cancer immunotherapy are expected to develop better drug candidates targeting p53, with complete understanding of interactions between p53 and the immune system, to avoid various adverse events.

The major challenge is prevention of tissue damage by selectively modulating p53 activity, under pathophysiological conditions that generate redox stress.

p53 antigen modulator therapies are being widely studied for the development of various target specific cancer therapies. Dendritic cell-derived vaccines, adenoviral p53 vectors, MDM2 inhibitors and small-molecules to reinstate the DNA binding activity of p53 are some commercial approaches as p53 antigen modulator therapies, for the treatment of various indications. Also, research studies have demonstrated that novel therapeutic strategies are being developed to overcome the challenges related to in-depth knowledge of p53 and associated pathways.

Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc. is developing QPI-1002 as a nuclease-resistant, synthetic double-stranded RNA oligonucleotide designed to temporarily inhibit the expression of the pro-apoptotic gene p53, for the treatment of delayed graft function and acute kidney injury. Some of the companies having a therapeutic pipeline of p53 antigen modulators include Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aprea Therapeutics, and Actavalon Inc.

