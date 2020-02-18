P2P Payments Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “P2P Payments Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Global Outlook to 2025 | PayPal Pte. Ltd., Tencent, Square, Inc. and SnapCash” to its huge collection of research reports.
P2P Payments Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the P2P Payments industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, P2P Payments market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.
This report focuses on the global P2P Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the P2P Payments development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
PayPal Pte. Ltd.
Tencent
Square, Inc.
Circle Internet Financial Limited
clearXchange
SnapCash
Dwolla, Inc.
TransferWise Ltd.
CurrencyFair LTD
One97 Communications Ltd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Airtime transfer & Top-Ups
Money transfers & Payments
Merchandise & Coupons
Travel & Ticketing
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail Payments
Travels & Hospitality Payments
Transportation & Logistics Payments
Energy & Utilities Payments
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global P2P Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the P2P Payments development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
