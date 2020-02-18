P2P Payments Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “P2P Payments Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Global Outlook to 2025 | PayPal Pte. Ltd., Tencent, Square, Inc. and SnapCash” to its huge collection of research reports.



P2P Payments Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the P2P Payments industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, P2P Payments market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

This report focuses on the global P2P Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the P2P Payments development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

PayPal Pte. Ltd.

Tencent

Square, Inc.

Circle Internet Financial Limited

clearXchange

SnapCash

Dwolla, Inc.

TransferWise Ltd.

CurrencyFair LTD

One97 Communications Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Airtime transfer & Top-Ups

Money transfers & Payments

Merchandise & Coupons

Travel & Ticketing

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail Payments

Travels & Hospitality Payments

Transportation & Logistics Payments

Energy & Utilities Payments

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global P2P Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the P2P Payments development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

