P2P Payments Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global P2P Payments Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global P2P Payments Market

In 2018, the global P2P Payments market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global P2P Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the P2P Payments development in United States, Europe and China.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3852963-global-p2p-payments-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

PayPal Pte. Ltd.

Tencent

Square, Inc.

Circle Internet Financial Limited

clearXchange

SnapCash

Dwolla, Inc.

TransferWise Ltd.

CurrencyFair LTD

One97 Communications Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Airtime transfer & Top-Ups

Money transfers & Payments

Merchandise & Coupons

Travel & Ticketing

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail Payments

Travels & Hospitality Payments

Transportation & Logistics Payments

Energy & Utilities Payments

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global P2P Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the P2P Payments development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of P2P Payments are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3852963-global-p2p-payments-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global P2P Payments Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Airtime transfer & Top-Ups

1.4.3 Money transfers & Payments

1.4.4 Merchandise & Coupons

1.4.5 Travel & Ticketing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global P2P Payments Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Retail Payments

1.5.3 Travels & Hospitality Payments

1.5.4 Transportation & Logistics Payments

1.5.5 Energy & Utilities Payments

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 P2P Payments Market Size

2.2 P2P Payments Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 P2P Payments Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 P2P Payments Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…………….

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

…………….

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

List of Tables and Figures

Table P2P Payments Key Market Segments

Table Key Players P2P Payments Covered

Table Global P2P Payments Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2014-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Global P2P Payments Market Size Market Share by Type 2014-2025

Figure Airtime transfer & Top-Ups Figures

Table Key Players of Airtime transfer & Top-Ups

Figure Money transfers & Payments Figures

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)