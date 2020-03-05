P2P Lending Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 P2P Lending Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global P2P Lending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the P2P Lending development in United States, Europe and China.

Peer-to-peer lending, also abbreviated as P2P lending, is the practice of lending money to individuals or businesses through online services that match lenders with borrowers.

In 2017, the global P2P Lending market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

CircleBack Lending

Lending Club

Peerform

Prosper

Upstart

Funding Circle

PwC

SoFi

LendingTree

GuidetoLenders

EvenFinacial

Creditease

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online Lending

Offline Lending

Market segment by Application, split into

Private Lending

Company Lending

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global P2P Lending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the P2P Lending development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global P2P Lending Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Online Lending

1.4.3 Offline Lending

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global P2P Lending Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Private Lending

1.5.3 Company Lending

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 P2P Lending Market Size

2.2 P2P Lending Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 P2P Lending Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 P2P Lending Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 P2P Lending Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global P2P Lending Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global P2P Lending Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global P2P Lending Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 P2P Lending Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players P2P Lending Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into P2P Lending Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global P2P Lending Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global P2P Lending Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States P2P Lending Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 P2P Lending Key Players in United States

5.3 United States P2P Lending Market Size by Type

5.4 United States P2P Lending Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe P2P Lending Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 P2P Lending Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe P2P Lending Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe P2P Lending Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China P2P Lending Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 P2P Lending Key Players in China

7.3 China P2P Lending Market Size by Type

7.4 China P2P Lending Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan P2P Lending Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 P2P Lending Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan P2P Lending Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan P2P Lending Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia P2P Lending Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 P2P Lending Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia P2P Lending Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia P2P Lending Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India P2P Lending Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 P2P Lending Key Players in India

10.3 India P2P Lending Market Size by Type

10.4 India P2P Lending Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America P2P Lending Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 P2P Lending Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America P2P Lending Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America P2P Lending Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 CircleBack Lending

12.1.1 CircleBack Lending Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 P2P Lending Introduction

12.1.4 CircleBack Lending Revenue in P2P Lending Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 CircleBack Lending Recent Development

12.2 Lending Club

12.2.1 Lending Club Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 P2P Lending Introduction

12.2.4 Lending Club Revenue in P2P Lending Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Lending Club Recent Development

12.3 Peerform

12.3.1 Peerform Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 P2P Lending Introduction

12.3.4 Peerform Revenue in P2P Lending Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Peerform Recent Development

12.4 Prosper

12.4.1 Prosper Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 P2P Lending Introduction

12.4.4 Prosper Revenue in P2P Lending Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Prosper Recent Development

12.5 Upstart

12.5.1 Upstart Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 P2P Lending Introduction

12.5.4 Upstart Revenue in P2P Lending Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Upstart Recent Development

12.6 Funding Circle

12.6.1 Funding Circle Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 P2P Lending Introduction

12.6.4 Funding Circle Revenue in P2P Lending Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Funding Circle Recent Development

12.7 PwC

12.7.1 PwC Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 P2P Lending Introduction

12.7.4 PwC Revenue in P2P Lending Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 PwC Recent Development

12.8 SoFi

12.8.1 SoFi Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 P2P Lending Introduction

12.8.4 SoFi Revenue in P2P Lending Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 SoFi Recent Development

12.9 LendingTree

12.9.1 LendingTree Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 P2P Lending Introduction

12.9.4 LendingTree Revenue in P2P Lending Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 LendingTree Recent Development

12.10 GuidetoLenders

12.10.1 GuidetoLenders Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 P2P Lending Introduction

12.10.4 GuidetoLenders Revenue in P2P Lending Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 GuidetoLenders Recent Development

12.11 EvenFinacial

12.12 Creditease

Continued….

