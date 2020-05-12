P2P Lending Market 2019 Deep Dive Data & Forecasting by CircleBack Lending Lending Club Peerform Prosper Upstart Borrowers First Daric

In 2017, the global P2P Lending market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global P2P Lending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the P2P Lending development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CircleBack Lending

Lending Club

Peerform

Prosper

Upstart

Borrowers First

Daric

Funding Circle

Pave

SoFi

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Individuals

Businesses

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of P2P Lending are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.