Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market is Estimated to Cross US$ xx Million by the End of 2016 – 2026

The post-partum haemorrhage segment was estimated to account for more than 75% market share of the global oxytocic pharmaceuticals market by the end of 2016 and is expected to gain more than 200 BPS in its market share by 2026. The post-partum haemorrhage segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period and is projected to remain the dominant segment during the forecast period. The post-partum haemorrhage segment is estimated to create absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 5 Mn in 2017 over 2016. This segment dominated the global oxytocic pharmaceuticals market in terms of revenue in 2015, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the period of forecast.

Labour induction during childbirth is likely to boost the post-partum haemorrhage segment

Increasing childbirth using labour induction proves to be driving factor for the post-partum haemorrhage condition. There are certain situations – for instance, pre-eclampsia – where continuing the pregnancy is dangerous to the mother, or there are instances where women are uncomfortable, sore and tired. In such cases, labour is induced for convenience rather than medical reasons. However, labour induction increases the chances of post-partum haemorrhage. According to the World Health Organization, the rate of labour induction in developing countries is lower; but in developed countries, the rates are relatively high, which is creating a positive impact on the post-partum haemorrhage segment. Another factor which is likely to fuel the revenue growth of the post-partum haemorrhage segment is the increasing age of mothers. Older and heavier women and women who are smokers are more likely to bleed heavily after delivery. The ratio of getting pregnant after a certain age in life has increased in almost all the regions across the globe and this is creating robust development in the global oxytocic pharmaceuticals market, and specifically in the post-partum haemorrhage segment.

Africa’s contribution to the prevalence of post-partum haemorrhage is likely to increase due to lack of healthcare infrastructure and awareness regarding pregnancy

The post-partum haemorrhage segment is the most attractive segment by indication in the North America oxytocic pharmaceuticals market, with a market attractiveness index of 3.9 estimated during the forecast period. In the Latin America region, the post-partum haemorrhage segment is estimated to reach a market attractiveness index of 3.7 due to increasing adolescent pregnancies. A majority of these pregnancies occur in Brazil in Latin America. An increase in labour induction procedures in the region is responsible for positioning post-partum haemorrhage as the most attractive indication segment. The MEA region represents a higher prevalence of post-partum haemorrhage among all the regions owing to lack of proper nutrition to pregnant women. Africa’s contribution to the prevalence of post-partum haemorrhage in the MEA region is on the higher end, owing to a lack of healthcare infrastructure and awareness regarding pregnancy related aspects among African women. Prevalence of post-partum haemorrhage is as high as 25.7% in African countries and 8.5% in Asian countries. In China, the post-partum haemorrhage segment is anticipated to record a market attractiveness index of 3.8 during the forecast period. A large pool of population and China’s altered single child policy to two children policy may likely increase the incidence of post-partum haemorrhage.

Opportunities in the global oxytocic pharmaceuticals market owing to rising instances of post-partum haemorrhage

Companies functioning in the global oxytocic pharmaceuticals market can reap larger market revenue from untapped markets in Asia and Africa where the prevalence of post-partum haemorrhage is on the higher side in comparison with other regions. Imparting awareness pertaining to pregnancy among the women in these regions can help create more market opportunities for existing as well as new entrants in the global oxytocic pharmaceuticals market.

