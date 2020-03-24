Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market: Global Industry Information, Trends, Outlook, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market accounted to USD 2.61 billion in 2016 which is accounted to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Key Market Players

Linde Healthcare (Germany),

Invacare Corporation (U.S.),

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands),

Chart Industries, Inc. (U.S.),

Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.),

Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.),

Smiths Medical (U.S.),

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand),

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany),

Inogen, Inc. (U.S.),

Messer Medical Austria GmbH (Germany),

HERSILL, S.L. (Spain),

GCE Holding AB (Sweden),

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (U.S.),

Respan Products Inc. (Canada),

DeVilbiss Healthcare (U.S.) among others.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of product, global oxygen therapy equipment market is segmented into oxygen source and delivery devices. Oxygen source is further segmented into concentrator and cylinder. Oxygen source equipment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period 2017-2024 due to increasing incidence of respiratory disorders and technological advancements.

On the basis of portability, global oxygen therapy equipment market is segmented into stationary and portable. Stationary devices segment is expected to account the largest market in the forecast period due to respiratory disorders and increasing geriatric population.

On the basis of application, global oxygen therapy equipment market is segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, cystic fibrosis and pneumonia.

On the basis of end user, global oxygen therapy equipment market is segmented into hospital as,

Based on geography, the Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

APAC,

MEA .

