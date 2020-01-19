Overview of U.S. Electric Bus Charging Station Market- Opportunity Assessment Study

Market Segmentation

By Product

Plug-In Charging

Pantograph Charging

Inductive Charging

By Connector

J1772

CCS

Others

By Charger

Off-Board

On-Board

By Charging

Fast Charging

Slow Charging

The U.S. electric bus charging station market is projected to reach $221.5 million by 2025, according to P&S Intelligence.

The growth of the market is majorly driven by the increasing demand of electric buses by local transit agencies coupled with government favourable funding schemes to develop charging infrastructure in the country. Local governments with the help of federal and state governments, are integrating electric buses into their municipal or public transit fleets. Such procurement initiatives are expected to drive the U.S. electric bus market which in turn will benefit the electric bus charging station market in the country.

Explore Full Report Description [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/us-electric-bus-charging-station-market

Insights into market segments

On the basis of product, the U.S. electric bus charging station market is categorized into plug-in charging, pantograph charging, and inductive charging. Inductive charging station is expected to be the fastest growing category in the market during the forecast period. Manufactures are collaborating with the bus makers and public transit authorities to increase adoption of electric bus charging station in the states. For instance, in March 2018, Momentum Dynamics and BYD Auto Co. Ltd. delivered a 50 kW wireless charging bus station in Maryland. These moves by major manufacturers are expected to benefit the market during the forecast period.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/us-electric-bus-charging-station-market/report-sample

The U.S. had around 70,000 buses in public fleet in 2017. These old conventional fuel-based buses are expected to be replaced by new electric ones during the forecast period. Large fleet of old conventional buses in the country provides considerable opportunity for the electric bus sales in the country. Such procurement and replacement initiatives are expected to drive the U.S. electric bus market which in turn will benefit the electric bus charging station market in the country.

U.S. Electric Bus Charging Station Market Competitive Landscape

The U.S. electric bus charging station market is still in its nascent phase, with a few players operating within the country. Some of the major players in the market are ABB Ltd., Siemens Mobility GmbH, Proterra Inc., Advanced Vehicle Manufacturing (AVM) Inc., and APT Controls Ltd.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook