Overview Of Clinical Trial Imaging Market Forces Propelling And Restraining Market Growth 2028

Imaging data has been increasingly used to support the primary endpoint for several trials in the last two decades. Clinical trial imaging is conducted for monitoring, diagnosing, guiding and detecting the treatment of diseases through imaging procedure.Traditional image collection and evaluation followed a one size fits all model which resulted in data quality and compliance issues. With technological developments, the process of collecting, analyzing, and submitting clinical trial imaging data has considerably improved. Technology enabled imaging has minimized protocol deviations and enhanced compliance, adaptability, accuracy, and consistency. The pharmaceutical industry is further exploring new treatment pathways and more sophisticated medicines. Since, technology enabled imaging can provide data that is highly relevant to clinical research, regulators are requesting more images to reliably evaluate the product’s safety and efficacy.

Thus, the growing need for imaging in clinical development is driving the clinical trial imaging market. Furthermore, increasing healthcare IT spending is other factor facilitating the growth of the market.However, cost of implementing functional imaging technique is expensive. Also, lack of standardization is other factor affecting clinical trial imaging market. In spite of this, constant pressure from regulators to prove the safety and efficacy of drugs is expected to minimize the impact of this restraint during the forecast period.Clinical trial imaging market can be segmented based on type, product, modality, end-use, and region. In terms of type, the clinical trial imaging market can be segmented into screening, diagnostic, and image-guided interventional clinical trial. In terms of product, the market can be segmented into software and services.

In terms of modality, the clinical trial imaging market can be segmented into magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, x-ray and ultrasound, echocardiography, positron emission tomography, and others. In terms of end-use, the market can be segmented into pharmaceutical, medical device manufacturing, contract research organization, and others.In terms of region, the clinical trial imaging market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among all, Asia Pacific is predicted to be the most attractive market owing to large presence of pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries as well as contract research organizations in the region.

The key players in the global clinical trial imaging market are Biomedical Systems Corp, ICON Public Limited Company, Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies, Inc., Radiant Sage, LLC, Intrinsic Imaging, LLC, IXICO PLC., Paraxel International Corporation, BioClinica, Inc., BioTelemetric, Inc., and World Care Clinical, LLC among others.