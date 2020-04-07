Over-The-Top Video Market Worth 94.3 Billion By 2026

The Over-The-Top Video Market is anticipated to reach around USD 94.3 billion by 2026. In 2017, the AVOD segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global over-the-top video market revenue during the forecast period.

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.4arcresearch.com/request-sample-23489

The growing penetration of broadband infrastructure, and increasing adoption of device-based computing have boosted the adoption of OTT Video. over-the-top video market growth is also influenced by the increasing penetration of mobile devices and other connected portable devices. Moreover, development of new apps, features and independent platforms for OTT content has driven the over-the-top video market. OTT video services enable consumers to stream live content, download videos and movies, thereby increasing its popularity. Increasing disposable incomes, and growth in media & entertainment industry further support the growth of this market. Availability of low cost OTT video services and rising need for a personalized experience has accelerated the adoption of OTT Video. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with increasing demand from emerging economies further boost the market growth.

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global over-the-top video market throughout the forecast period. The high disposable incomes in the region, and growing media and entertainment industry drive the market growth in the region. There has been a significant increase in the consumption of online video content in the region. Favorable government regulations in the region boost the market growth in the region. Local players are introducing low cost OTT Video with advanced technologies to cater to the growing demand of consumers. Numerous key players have adopted partnership and expansion strategies to increase their market share in OTT Video markets of the North American region.

The major companies operating in the over-the-top video market include Microsoft Corporation, Yahoo Inc., Amazon.com, Google Inc., Netflix Inc., Roku, Inc., Hulu, Apple, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Facebook, Inc., Limelight Networks, Inc., and Tencent Holdings Ltd. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Enquire before buy or customization in Report: https://www.4arcresearch.com/request-for-customization-23489

About Us

4Arc Insights, Inc., is a pioneering market research and consulting firm which is dedicated in providing reports on syndicated market research and customised market research. We leave no stone unturned while following smart study of the public demands, capabilities and the continuous growth of the working industry, interactive environment between the client-server, dynamic reporting, and high data protection services.

Contact Us

Siddharth

4ARC Insights, Inc.

Email- [email protected]

Tel-+917498085685

Website – www.4arcresearch.com