Over the Horizon Radar Market Size, Segments, Future Insights, Market Revenue and Threat by Product, Analysis and Outlook 2019-2023

Over The Horizon Radar Market Research Report by Product Type (Surveillance & Airborne Early Warning Radar, Tracking & Fire Control Radar, Multi-Function Radar, Synthetic Aperture & Moving Target Indicator Radar, Others), by Component (Antenna, Transmitter, Duplexer, Receiver, Others), by Platform (Airborne, Land-based, Naval), and by Region – Global Industry Forecast To 2023

Over The Horizon Radar Market Summary:

Over the horizon radar, also called as beyond the horizon radar, is a type of radar system that is able to detect the targets at very long ranges, which is beyond the radar horizon. Such radar systems are largely used for military applications in order to acquire the location of the targets. They have the ability to detect, intercept, and follow the target at static or a moving condition. These radar systems use satellite-based communication that works on the frequency bands namely VHF-band, UHF-band, and L-band. Apart from the military applications, these radar systems are also used for some commercial purposes such as air traffic control, vehicle speed detection for law enforcement, and weather monitoring, among others.

Of late, a number of companies have been investing on the development of advanced military equipment such as the 3D radar systems. These radar systems provide enhanced weather data and offer accurate results in recognition and detection of the targets. As a result, these radar systems are expected to replace 2D radar systems over the next few years, particularly, in the military and meteorological sectors.

Over The Horizon Radar Market Segmentation:

The Global Over The Horizon Radar Market has been segmented by product type, component, platform, and region. Based on product type, the Over The Horizon Radar Market is divided into surveillance & airborne early warning radar, tracking & fire control radar, multi-function radar, synthetic aperture & moving target indicator radar, and others. In 2017, the surveillance & airborne early warning radar segment accounted for the largest market share and is also expected to witness the fastest market growth, during the forecast period.

Based on component, the Over The Horizon Radar Market is divided into antenna, transmitter, duplexer, receiver, and others. In 2017, the antenna segment accounted for the largest market share and it is also expected to witness the fastest market growth, during the forecast period. Based on platform, the Over The Horizon Radar Market is divided into airborne, land-based, and naval radar systems. In 2017, the land-based radar systems accounted for the largest market share and it is expected that the airborne radar systems would witness the fastest market growth, during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the Global Over The Horizon Radar Market has also been segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America had the largest share of the market in 2017, primarily due to the large focus of the region, particularly the US, on the provision and sustenance of the national border security.

Furthermore, the presence of the key companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, and Northrop Grumman Corporation in the region, results in a high development of the over the horizon radar systems. Similarly, Asia-Pacific is expected to be fastest growing market for the Over The Horizon Radar Market, during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rising terror attacks, political disputes, and cross-border conflicts in the region, particularly in China and India. Therefore, the Global Over The Horizon Radar Market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Key Players:

The key players in the Global Over The Horizon Radar Market are Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Raytheon Company (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Thales Group (France), BAE Systems (UK), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Leonardo (Italy), Aselsan (Turkey), and Harris Corporation (US).

The report on Global Over The Horizon Radar Market by Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report offers a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecast market size, in terms of value, and the technological, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report also provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

