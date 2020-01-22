Over the Counter (OTC) & Diet Supplementary Market 2019 – Bayer AG, Merck KGaA, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Sun Pharma

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Over the Counter (OTC) & Diet Supplementary Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Over the counter (OTC) drugs are those drugs which can be picked by consumer without the prescription of doctors intended to use for diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease.

The global Over the Counter (OTC) & Diet Supplementary market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Over the Counter (OTC) & Diet Supplementary volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Over the Counter (OTC) & Diet Supplementary market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer AG

Merck KGaA

Novartis

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline

Alkem Laboratories

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Pfizer

Sun Pharma

Allergan

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Analgesic & pain relievers

Dermatological products

Cough, cold, and flu products

Vitamin supplements

Mineral Supplements

Ophthalmic Products

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

