Over-the-Air (OTA) Transmission Platform Market 2019 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Forces Analysis 2026

OTA is a form of wireless transmission platform in the broadcasting industry. It is mostly used in television and radio platforms for broadcasting channels wirelessly. With advancement in technology, the broadcasting industry is also changing its broadcasting channel platform by adopting advanced technology transmission platforms. The key technology used in the OTA transmission platform is ARTC 3.0, which is a next-generation transmission platform that deploys advanced error correction for the physical layer and new technologies to generate wireless data through an IP delivery system.

Advanced transmission platforms over-the-air would change the delivery platform of audio, video and many other services in the near future. The implementation of the advanced transmission standard, ATSC 3.0, is likely to impact every part of the transmission platform, from encoder through antenna. ATSC 3.0 is an Advanced Television Systems Committee standard; it is key to upgrade antenna televisions and enables 4K resolution and sound upgrades.

Global demand for over-the-air transmission platforms is on the rise among broadcasters and manufacturers of display devices, as many television & streaming device manufacturers have introduced ATSC 3.0-capable televisions in the OTA transmission platform market. The broadcasting industry has expanded at a robust pace in the past few years, due to continuous deployment of next-generation technologies. Increased need for improved channel presentation and ease of operations is anticipated to drive the OTA transmission platform market in the coming years. Over-the-air transmission platform market is primarily driven by the South Korean government and its major television or streaming device manufacturers, as early last year Samsung followed by LG Electronics introduced ATSC 3.0-capable 4K television for the South Korean market. Further, telecom operators are signing partnerships to introduce wireless network architecture. For instance, Sinclair Broadcast Group, the U.S. Telecommunications Company, and South Korean wireless telecom SK Telecom announced a partnership to build wireless network architecture based on the ATSC 3.0 platform. This growing development in the OTA transmission platform is anticipated to drive the OTA transmission platform market during the forecast period.

The OTA transmission platform would enable broadcasters to send 4k video over wireless transmission platforms along with better picture quality. The higher audio quality called 3D multichannel sound would be integrated in the OTA platform, which would help broadcasters to deliver high quality audio to users. The hybrid combination of over the air and over the top would create opportunities for the OTA transmission platform market, as it allows users to access content from any platform. Further, increased R&D spending in the broadcasting industry and rise in adoption of on-demand content are expected to drive the OTA transmission platform market. Rise in IT investments in the broadcasting industry is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for OTA transmission platform vendors across the world, especially in North America.

The global OTA transmission platform market can be segmented based on platform, end-user, and region. Based on platform, the OTA transmission platform market can be categorized into mobile, television, and streaming devices. In terms of end-user, the OTA transmission platform market can be segmented into individual and commercial, where commercial includes healthcare, media &entertainment, IT, and education.

Based on region, the global OTA transmission platform market can be segmented into North America (NA), Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). These geographic regions are further analyzed at country level, wherein top countries across North America are the U.S. and Canada. Europe includes market analysis across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the OTA transmission platform market in Asia Pacific is studied and analyzed across India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The top countries in Middle East & Africa and South America include GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

Major companies operating in the global OTA transmission platform market include AirTV L.L.C., GatesAir Inc., Gemalto NV, One Media 3.0, LLC, Pearl TV, SES S.A., Encompass, LiveU, and Powercast Corporation.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

