Outpatient Home Therapy Market with Global Key Companies Profile and Growth Factors

Outpatient home therapy provides treatment at the patient’s home. There need for outpatient home therapy is growing and more facilities are added to the services. Outpatient home therapy provides extra comfort to the patients and is regulated by the Medicare and Medicaid programs. Home therapy is useful when patients are not able to travel to the healthcare units due to lack of transportation or the patient may not be able to participate in the therapy due to travel sickness or due to travel taxing. Sometimes due to the busy schedule of the patient, he is not able to receive therapy at the clinic, so home therapy will be best and convenient.

The outpatient home therapy market is on the rise. The therapists provide health therapy to the patient after they have received care in inpatient rehab facility and needs the home environment. Outpatient home therapy frees patient with bandages, braces, or any medical device to transport with such feeling of anxiety or discomfort and also frees the patient from the out-of-pocket expense. Consumers are inclining towards preventive measures to prevent diseases and maintain good health.

The outpatient home therapy can be performed in a controlled environment with minimum distraction and help both the patient and therapist to co-operate with each other. The awareness about outpatient home therapy will spread wellness to homes and workplace and help the right way to exercise, include healthy eating in their diet, focus on preventive and personalized health and others. The specific guidelines are framed by the local and national coverage determinations for the home health outpatient therapy

The global outpatient home therapy market is segmented on basis of home therapy types, age group and geography:

Segment by Home Therapy Types

Physical Therapy

Orthopedic Physical Therapy Geriatric Physical Therapy Neurological Physical Therapy Cardiopulmonary and Pulmonary Physical therapy Others



Speech Therapy

Speech Disorder Articulation Disorders Fluency Disorders Resonance Or Voice Disorders Language Disorder Receptive Disorders Expressive Disorders Cognitive-communication Disorders Apraxia Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Other Disorders



Segment by Age Group

Pediatrics

Adults

Elderly

The global outpatient home therapy market is segmented into physical therapy and speech therapy. The physical therapy segment is further segmented into orthopedic physical therapy, geriatric physical therapy, neurological physical therapy, cardiopulmonary and pulmonary physical therapy and others. On the basis of speech therapy the outpatient home therapy is segmented into speech disorder, language disorder, apraxia, autism spectrum disorder, and other speech related disorder. Based on the age group, the outpatient home therapy market is segmented into pediatrics, adults, and elderly population. Rise in incidence of chronic diseases, increased awareness about physical therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, greater insurance coverage for aging population, and new services launch is expected to drive the global outpatient home therapy market during the forecast period. Whereas inadequate access to health care, cost and lack of availability of essential services in remote areas, insufficient number of healthcare professional for physical therapy and lack of standardized tools for treatment is expected to hinder the growth of global outpatient home therapy market.

By regional presence, the global Outpatient Home Therapy market is segmented into five broad regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America market is expected to dominate in terms of revenue share, owing to the high availability of advanced products and services, expenditures growth, increasing penetration of leading companies in the region along with increase in patient population. Significant economic development has led to an increase in healthcare availability in Asia Pacific region, growing number of multi-specialty care centers, fitness centers, rising standard of living. and penetration of global players in Asia is expected to fuel the Outpatient Home Therapy market

Some of the major players in Outpatient Home Therapy market are Olean Physical Therapy, Graceville Physiotherapy, OSHER WORLDWIDE, AmeriCare Physical Therapy, Rehab Alternatives, FullMotion Physical Therapy, PIVOT Physical Therapy, SPI ProHealth Limited Hong Kong, Meier & Marsh Physical Therapy, Smart Speech Therapy LLC, Therapy Solutions Inc., Glenda Browne Speech Pathology, Benchmark Therapies, Inc., Talk Speech and Language Therapy Ltd, Speech Plus and others

