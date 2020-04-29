Outlook 2023 – Anti-Venom Market Growth, Opportunity, Capacity, Production, Revenue (Million USD), Price and Gross Margin

Anti-Venom Market Highlights

Anti-venom is a purified antibody used against venoms or venom components. In this process, animals are immunized with the venom of a snake, and then antibodies are extracted from it. Anti-venom is the only definitive treatment against snake or scorpion bites.

A number of factors such as the increasing cases of snake bites, increasing government funding, increasing patient pool, unmet medical needs, increasing awareness about antivenoms, and enhancing regulatory framework are boosting the growth of the market.

It is estimated that the anti-venom market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2017–2023.

However, high costs of available anti-venoms, strict FDA regulations, difficult preparation of anti-venoms, and poor healthcare system in low- and middle-income countries may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Industry Segmentation

The global anti-venom market is segmented by type, type of species, mode of action, product type, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the global anti-venom market is classified as polyvalent heterologous antivenom, monovalent heterologous antivenom, homologous antivenom, and small molecule anti-toxins.

On the basis of type of species, the global anti-venom market is classified as snakes, scorpions, spider, and others. The snake segment is further classified as common cobra, common krait, Russell viper, and others.

On the basis of mode of action, the global anti-venom market is classified as cytotoxic, neurotoxic, haemotoxic, cardiotoxic, myotoxic, and others.

On the basis of product type, the global anti-venom market is classified as snake anti-venom, scorpion anti-venom, spider anti-venom, others.

On the basis of end-user, the global anti-venom market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Competitive Analysis by Major Key Players

Some of the key players in the global anti-venom market are Allison Medical, Inc., Artsana S.p.a., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Hamilton Company, Hill-Rom, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Medline Industries, Inc., Medtronic plc, Novo Nordisk A/s, Owen Mumford, Ltd., Roboz Surgical Instrument, Smiths Medical, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, UltiMed, Inc., Ypsomed Holding AG, and others.

Intended Audience

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Government Research Institutes

Academic Institutes and Universities

Comprehensive Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the anti-venom market owing to the increasing cases of snake bites, and scorpion bites and high healthcare expenditure.

Europe holds the second position in the anti-venom market. The financial support by the government towards research and development and improvement in the reimbursement scenario are expected to drive the European anti-venom market. According to the data suggested by Eurostat, it is observed that among the EU Member States, the highest value of healthcare expenditure was recorded in Germany in 2014 i.e. EUR 321 billion which is further followed by France with EUR 237 billion and the United Kingdom with EUR 223 billion. In 2016, the R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry was EUR 35000 million, suggested by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Association.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing anti-venom market owing to a huge patient pool and rising advancements in pharmaceuticals. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2016 the generics market of India stood at USD 26.1 billion. As per the statistics suggested by the World Health Organization (WHO), it has been estimated that around 2.8 million people are bitten by snakes and nearly 46 900 people die from snakebite every year.

The Middle East and Africa holds the lowest share of the global market due to slow development, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities.

