Outdoor Power Equipment Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2018-2020

A recent Fact.MR study foretells the outdoor power equipment market to record an expansion at 3.5% CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2028). Outdoor power equipment continues to witness increased traction in tree care segment. However, innovations in battery technology for tree care equipment for better efficiency will gain impressive growth in the global marketplace.

Outdoor power equipment market is mature and its growth is majorly dependent on factors like population and age distribution, consumption spending, housing and other constructions, geography, along with recreation and leisure activities. Technology, pricing patterns, environmental and regulatory issues, and trade activities also play a role, but more so for producers than the users of equipment. Finally, promotion campaigns and distribution channels exert an influence. The future of the outdoor power equipment market lies with robotics and battery technology. Battery powered equipment is much cleaner and has lower operating costs than equipment that runs on gas. Introduction of battery-powered equipment, both in residential and commercial sectors will drive the sales of the larger equipment, lawn mowers in particular. Demand for robotic lawn mowers will escalate in the coming years owing to their dropping prices, ease of use and improving technology.

The steady growth of the construction sector on a global level is a major driving force for the outdoor power equipment market. Technology, product design and pricing patterns influence the purchase of the outdoor power equipment by residential and commercial customers. Although outdoor power equipment are expansive in size and costly to possess for a normal purchaser, it is often found that adults will probably use their resources to purchase these equipment instead of leasing them for a restricted timeframe.

Outdoor Power Equipment Market- Revival of Construction Industry

The downturn in the global construction industry from 2007 to 2009 has been of epic proportions, owing to which property rates fell and the residential construction almost came to a halt. The construction industry has shown some recovery in the last few years. The number of households directly impact the sales of the outdoor power equipment. According to Oxford Economics, emerging market in construction will more than double in size over the next decade, growing by an estimated 110% to become a $7 trillion market, representing a massive 17.2% of GDP in 2020. The strongest growth in the emerging markets will come from the Asia Pacific where the estimated growth will average 125% over the next decade. This is not surprising given the region’s high population growth. India and China are expected to show the highest growth rates in construction over the next decade.

Outdoor Power Equipment Market- Battery and Electric Technology Prevailing

The world is moving towards greener technologies. People are switching towards cleaner sources of energy with a view to reduce carbon emissions and facilitate environment safety. Recently, gardeners have become aware of the various benefits offered by electric lawn mowers over their gas-powered or traditional counterparts that contribute to around 5% of the total hydrocarbons in the atmosphere in urban areas. According to a CNBC report, in 2017, air pollution has resulted in more than four million deaths in 2015, half of which were from emerging economies of India and China. This has led to the development of stringent norms and regulations for reducing ill-effects of the emissions on the environment. For instance, the Paris Climate Agreement was initiated in which about 148 countries participated to reduce emissions form their respective regions. With this concern at hand, it becomes imperative for individuals to opt for eco-friendly solutions, which has influenced the adoption of electric lawn mowers during the period of forecast. In addition, albeit their capital intensive nature, reduced fuel consumption offsets the high initial cost of electric lawn mowers, making them a one-time investment for carrying out lawn mowing.

Table of Contents Covered in the report are:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Summarizing Key Findings

1.2. Wheel of Fortune

1.3. Opportunity Assessment

1.4. Mega Trends

1.5. Market Taxonomy

2. Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market Introduction and Key Indicators

2.1. Introduction & Definition

2.2. Supply Chain

2.3. Technology Roadmap

2.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

2.5. Forecast Scenario

2.6. Forecast Factors

2.7. Product Life Cycle

2.8. Porter’s Analysis

2.9. PEST Analysis

3. Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Trends

3.3. Restraints

4. Global Lawn Care Market Analysis and Forecast, 2013-2028

4.1. Volume Share Analysis, 2018 &2028

4.1.1. Volume Share Analysis By Region

4.1.1.1. North America

4.1.1.2. Latin America

4.1.1.3. Europe

4.1.1.4. CIS & Russia

4.1.1.5. Japan

4.1.1.6. APEJ

4.1.1.7. MEA

4.1.2. Volume Share Analysis By Equipment

4.1.2.1. Self-Propelled Mower

4.1.2.2. Riding Lawn Mower

4.1.2.3. Automatic Lawn Mower

4.1.2.4. Push Lawn Mower

4.1.2.5. Others

4.1.3. Volume Share Analysis By Price Range(US$)

4.1.3.1. 0-1000

4.1.3.2. 1000-2000

4.1.3.3. 2000+

4.2. Global Lawn Care Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume(‘000 Units) Analysis, 2013-2028

4.2.1. Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume(‘000 Units) Analysis, By Region

4.2.1.1. North America

4.2.1.1.1. US

4.2.1.1.2. Canada

4.2.1.2. Latin America

4.2.1.2.1. Brazil

4.2.1.2.2. Mexico

4.2.1.2.3. Argentina

4.2.1.2.4. Chile

4.2.1.2.5. Peru

4.2.1.2.6. Rest of Latin America

4.2.1.3. Europe

4.2.1.3.1. EU4

4.2.1.3.2. UK

4.2.1.3.3. BENELUX

4.2.1.3.4. Nordics

4.2.1.3.5. Eastern Europe

4.2.1.3.6. Rest Of Europe

4.2.1.4. CIS & Russia

4.2.1.5. Japan

4.2.1.6. APEJ

4.2.1.6.1. Greater China

4.2.1.6.2. India

4.2.1.6.3. Australia & New Zealand

4.2.1.6.4. ASEAN

4.2.1.6.5. Rest of APEJ

4.2.1.7. MEA

4.2.1.7.1. GCC Countries

4.2.1.7.2. Turkey

4.2.1.7.3. Iran

4.2.1.7.4. Israel

4.2.1.7.5. South Africa

4.2.1.7.6. Rest of MEA

4.2.2. Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume(‘000 Units) Analysis, By Equipment

4.2.2.1. Self-Propelled Mower

4.2.2.2. Riding Lawn Mower

4.2.2.3. Automatic Lawn Mower

4.2.2.4. Push Lawn Mower

4.2.2.5. Others

4.2.3. Market Value(US$ Mn) and Volume(‘000 Units) Analysis, By Price Range(US$)

4.2.3.1. 0-1000

4.2.3.2. 1000-2000

4.2.3.3. 2000+

4.3. Global Lawn Care Market Attractiveness

4.3.1. By Region

4.3.2. By Equipment

4.3.3. By Price Range(US$)

And Continue…