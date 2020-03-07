Outdoor Perimeter Security Market Key Players are Betafence, Honeywell International Inc., and Senstar Corporation

Outdoor perimeter security refers to an integrated system that enables physical security of a facility. It provides protection against unauthorized physical intrusions. Outdoor perimeter security entails technologies such as video surveillance systems, access control systems, notification and communication systems, and intrusion detection systems. Of late, technological advancements have led to the deployment of infrared, microwave, radar, and seismic sensors. This has further added to the robustness of these systems. The outdoor perimeter security market has been characterized by the presence of global as well as local manufacturers catering to the needs of customers across the globe.

Vulnerability of towers, transmission lines, and power and ground systems has become the major weakness in facility security. In order to avoid such circumstances, governments across various regions are focusing on enhancing security and surveillance systems. Various technologies are being developed in order to improve outdoor perimeter security devices. Outdoor perimeter security systems are also used extensively for surveillance purposes.

The outdoor perimeter security market has been expanding at a rapid pace owing to the increase of thefts across the globe. Increase in demand for outdoor perimeter security systems among residential individuals is another key factor boosting the outdoor perimeter security market. Risk of terrorism, increase in criminal activities, illegal immigration concerns, and anti-government protests are key factors driving the outdoor perimeter security market. Several governments across the world have enacted regulations to increase safety at their facilities.

They are also offering subsidies for the adoption of new technologies. The need to reduce manpower is another prominent factor boosting the market. The automated processes also help reduce the number of manual check-posts. End-use industries such as oil and petrochemical, power stations, and hazardous industries are expected to extend the demand in the near future. Conversely, economic slowdown and high cost of these systems are estimated to hamper the market during the forecast period.

Key players such as Betafence, Honeywell International Inc., and Senstar Corporation are undertaking acquisitions to increase their market share and geographical footprint, expand product portfolio, and gain access to new technologies.

The outdoor perimeter security market can be segmented based on device, service, end-use industry, enterprise size, and region. In terms of device, the outdoor perimeter security market can be divided into outdoor motion sensors, outdoor microwave sensors, active infrared beams, alarms, video surveillance cameras, alarms and notifications systems, and access control systems. In terms of service, the outdoor perimeter security market can be bifurcated into professional and managed services. In terms of enterprise size, the outdoor perimeter security market can be divided into small and medium enterprise (SMEs) and large enterprise.

Based on end-use industry, the outdoor perimeter security market can be segregated into industrial, defense and military, commercial and residential, government, infrastructure, and religious buildings. Based on region, the outdoor perimeter security market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Currently, in terms of demand, North America accounts for major share of the outdoor perimeter security market owing to the increase in threat of terrorism and illegal immigration coupled with high buying power of end-users in the U.S. and Canada. Asia Pacific is estimated to be a lucrative region of the outdoor perimeter security market owing to the presence of emerging economies such as China, India, and Australia in the region.