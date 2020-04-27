Outdoor Lighting Market Is Estimated To Expand At A Healthy CAGR In The Upcoming Forecast Period 2018-2023

Global outdoor lighting market is expected to reach $14.2 billion by 2023. Growing adoption of energy-saving and economical lighting solutions and increasing government initiatives toward energy conservation are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.

Based on lighting type, the outdoor lighting market has been classified into high-intensity discharge (HID) lamps, light-emitting diode (LED) lights, fluorescent lights, and plasma lamps. HID lamps dominated the market in 2017, accounting for more than 58% revenue share.

Request Sample Copy of Report :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/outdoor-lighting-market/report-sample

The outdoor lighting market has also been classified into fixture and control outdoor lighting components. The fixture component accounted for more than 62% revenue share in the market in 2017.

On the basis of application, the outdoor lighting market has been categorized into streets, highways, parking lots, stadiums, tunnels, and others, where “others” include gardens, parks, business parks, and farms. Among these, streets were the largest application area of outdoor lights and accounted for nearly 22% revenue share in the market in 2017.

Major players in the outdoor lighting market are focusing on improving the efficiency of smart LED lighting solutions to meet the growing demand for energy-efficient and economical outdoor lighting solutions.

Based on distribution channel, the outdoor lighting market has been classified into commercial and retail channels. In 2017, the market revenue from commercial channels was higher as compared to that from retail channels, as outdoor lights were majorly sold in bulk, based on their utility, by companies or specialist distributors.

Read summary of report here :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/outdoor-lighting-market/

Some of the key players operating in the market are General Electric, Osram Light AG, Hubbell Incorporated, Cree Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Syska LED, Virtual Extension, Dialight plc, and Zumtobel Group AG.

Global Outdoor Lighting Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Lighting Type

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps

Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lights

Fluorescent Lights

Plasma Lamps

Market Segmentation by Component

Fixture

Control

Market Segmentation by Application

Street Lighting

Highways

Parking Lots

Stadiums

Tunnel Lights

Others (Gardens, parks, business parks, agriculture)

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook