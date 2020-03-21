Outdoor LED Lightings Market Segment by Regions & Industry Analysis by Players till 2024

Detailed analysis of the “Outdoor LED Lightings Market” report helps to understand the various types of Outdoor LED Lightings products that are currently in use, along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Outdoor LED Lightings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Outdoor LED Lightings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

Hubbell Incorporated

General Electric Company

OSRAM Licht AG

Cree, Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc.

Dialight plc

Zumtobel Group AG

SYSKA LED

Virtual Extension

Evluma

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Less than 50W

Between 50W and 150W

More than 150W

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Highways & Roadways

Architectural

Public Places

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Outdoor LED Lightings product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Outdoor LED Lightings, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Outdoor LED Lightings in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Outdoor LED Lightings competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Outdoor LED Lightings breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Outdoor LED Lightings market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Outdoor LED Lightings sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Outdoor LED Lightings Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Outdoor LED Lightings Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Outdoor LED Lightings by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Outdoor LED Lightings by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Outdoor LED Lightings by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Outdoor LED Lightings by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Outdoor LED Lightings by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Outdoor LED Lightings Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Outdoor LED Lightings Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Outdoor LED Lightings Market Forecast (2019-2024)

