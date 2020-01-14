Outdoor Backpacks Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global market size of Outdoor Backpacks in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Outdoor Backpacks in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Outdoor Backpacks market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Outdoor Backpacks market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Arc’teryx

Kelty

Marmot Mountain

Mountain Hardwear

Thule

AMG

CamelBak Products

Dakine

Deuter Sport

Gelert

Gregory Mountain Products

High Sierra

JanSport

Osprey Packs

Market size by Product

15-35 Liters

36-60 Liters

Above 60 Liters

Market size by End User

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores, Hypermarkets, And Supermarkets

Online Retail

Warehouse Clubs

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Outdoor Backpacks market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Outdoor Backpacks market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Outdoor Backpacks companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Outdoor Backpacks submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents – Key Points

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Outdoor Backpacks Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Outdoor Backpacks Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 15-35 Liters

1.4.3 36-60 Liters

1.4.4 Above 60 Liters

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Outdoor Backpacks Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Specialty Stores

1.5.3 Departmental Stores, Hypermarkets, And Supermarkets

1.5.4 Online Retail

1.5.5 Warehouse Clubs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Outdoor Backpacks Market Size

2.1.1 Global Outdoor Backpacks Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Outdoor Backpacks Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Outdoor Backpacks Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Outdoor Backpacks Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Outdoor Backpacks Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Outdoor Backpacks Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Outdoor Backpacks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Outdoor Backpacks Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Outdoor Backpacks Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Outdoor Backpacks Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Outdoor Backpacks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Outdoor Backpacks Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Outdoor Backpacks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Outdoor Backpacks Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Outdoor Backpacks Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Outdoor Backpacks Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Arc’teryx

11.1.1 Arc’teryx Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Arc’teryx Outdoor Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Arc’teryx Outdoor Backpacks Products Offered

11.1.5 Arc’teryx Recent Development

11.2 Kelty

11.2.1 Kelty Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Kelty Outdoor Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Kelty Outdoor Backpacks Products Offered

11.2.5 Kelty Recent Development

11.3 Marmot Mountain

11.3.1 Marmot Mountain Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.Marmot Mountain Outdoor Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Marmot Mountain Outdoor Backpacks Products Offered

11.3.5 Marmot Mountain Recent Development

11.4 Mountain Hardwear

11.4.1 Mountain Hardwear Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Mountain Hardwear Outdoor Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Mountain Hardwear Outdoor Backpacks Products Offered

11.4.5 Mountain Hardwear Recent Development

11.5 Thule

11.5.1 Thule Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Thule Outdoor Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Thule Outdoor Backpacks Products Offered

11.5.5 Thule Recent Development

11.6 AMG

11.6.1 AMG Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 AMG Outdoor Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 AMG Outdoor Backpacks Products Offered

11.6.5 AMG Recent Development

11.7 CamelBak Products

11.7.1 CamelBak Products Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 CamelBak Products Outdoor Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 CamelBak Products Outdoor Backpacks Products Offered

11.7.5 CamelBak Products Recent Development

11.8 Dakine

11.8.1 Dakine Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Dakine Outdoor Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Dakine Outdoor Backpacks Products Offered

11.8.5 Dakine Recent Development

11.9 Deuter Sport

11.9.1 Deuter Sport Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Deuter Sport Outdoor Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Deuter Sport Outdoor Backpacks Products Offered

11.9.5 Deuter Sport Recent Development

11.10 Gelert

11.10.1 Gelert Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Gelert Outdoor Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Gelert Outdoor Backpacks Products Offered

11.10.5 Gelert Recent Development

11.11 Gregory Mountain Products

11.12 High Sierra

11.13 JanSport

11.14 Osprey Packs

……Continued

