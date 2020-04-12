Outbound Tourism Market Increasing Demands for Innovative and Technologically Advancements

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “United States Outbound Tourism Market to Nordics, Tourist Numbers to (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland and Greenland) Purpose & Accommodation” to its huge collection of research reports.

United States Outbound Tourism Market to Nordics is projected to exceed US$ 1.5 Billion by the year 2024. A developed economy, with an exponential number of millionaires and growing per capita income factors drive the USA outbound tourism market. By 2024, the number of USA outbound tourists visiting Nordics will cross 2 Million mark and around 150 Million across the world; signaling a transformational change and opportunity for the global travel industry.

Numerous factors have contributed towards the growth of the USA Travel Market to Nordics, the most prevalent being: the increasing GDP and per capita income, increasing number of direct flight connectivity with low-cost carriers (LCCs). Owing to the mentioned facts; it is believed that the US Travel market to Nordics will certainly hold a remarkable place in travel & tourism industry in the years to come.

By Purpose

Holiday

Visit Friends and Relatives (VFR)

Business

Other

By Mode of Accommodation

Hotels

Camping Sites

Rented Holiday Cottage

Friends & Relative

By Region

Norway

Denmark

Sweden

Finland

Iceland

Greenland

Other Key Segments

USA Outbound Tourist to All Destination

USA Outbound Tourist to Europe

We recommend this report as must-read for Travel and Tour stakeholders, Hotel Industry, Tourism Ministry, Consulting firms, Private Equity firms, Venture Capital firms etc.

