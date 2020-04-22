Out of Home Tea Market 2019 | Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

The global Out of Home Tea market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major Application

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Unilever Group

Tata Global Beverages Ltd

Associated British Foods

Celestial Seasonings, Inc.

The Republic of Tea

Tenfu Corporation

Peet?s Coffee & Tea

Bettys and Taylors Group Limited

Kusmi Tea

Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC

Starbucks Corporation

Costa Ltd

Nestle S.A.

The Coca Cola Company

Pepsico, Inc.

Major applications as follows:

Quick Service Restaurants

Restaurants

Bars & Pubs

Hotels

Cafe/Coffee Shop Chains

Work Places

Outdoor

Others

Major Type as follows:

Black Tea

Green Tea

Herbal Tea

Matcha Tea

Oolong Tea

Others

