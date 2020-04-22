Chemicals Energy Healthcare Heavy Industry IT Materials News Uncategorized

Out of Home Tea Market 2019 | Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

April 22, 2020
Out of Home Tea
The global Out of Home Tea market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major Application

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

  • Unilever Group
  • Tata Global Beverages Ltd
  • Associated British Foods
  • Celestial Seasonings, Inc.
  • The Republic of Tea
  • Tenfu Corporation
  • Peet?s Coffee & Tea
  • Bettys and Taylors Group Limited
  • Kusmi Tea
  • Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC
  • Starbucks Corporation
  • Costa Ltd
  • Nestle S.A.
  • The Coca Cola Company
  • Pepsico, Inc.

Major applications as follows:

  • Quick Service Restaurants
  • Restaurants
  • Bars & Pubs
  • Hotels
  • Cafe/Coffee Shop Chains
  • Work Places
  • Outdoor
  • Others

Major Type as follows:

  • Black Tea
  • Green Tea
  • Herbal Tea
  • Matcha Tea
  • Oolong Tea
  • Others

