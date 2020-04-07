Out of Band Authentication Market to Grow at 23.5% CAGR to 2023

The Global Out of Band Authentication (OOBA) Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team. OOBA Market spread across 178 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with tables and figures are now available in this research report.

Out of Band Authentication Market 2019 Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2023. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as industry, application, solution, type, and region.

The Out of Band Authentication (OOBA) Market size is expected to grow from US$ 533 Million in 2018 to US$ 1,532 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.5% during the forecast period.

The Out of Band Authentication Market by service includes professional and managed services. Further, professional services have been classified into consulting, training and education, audit and reporting and support and maintenance services. These services help clients understand their OOBA solutions and related processes.

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to the rising deployment of the cloud-based Out of Band Authentication solutions by SMEs to secure their web applications, mobile applications, mobile devices, infrastructure and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) from unauthorized access, vulnerabilities, and attacks. SMEs are small in terms of their size, but cater to a large number of customers globally.

APAC includes major economies, such as India, China, Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan, which are rapidly deploying the Out of Band Authentication solution. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC OOBA market is gaining traction, as this region is showing the highest growth of Internet of Things (IoT), Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), web applications adoption for their business functions and this in turn increases the need to secure these solutions against cyber threats, identity-based threats and attacks.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

C-Level: 35%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40% By Region:North America: 45%, Europe: 20%,APAC: 30%, and RoW: 5%

Most Popular Companies in the Out of Band Authentication Market include are Gemalto (Netherlands), CA Technologies (US), Symantec (US), Ping Identity (US), RSA Security (US), Entrust Datacard (US), EZMCOM (US), Duo Security (US), StrikeForce Technologies (US), NokNok Labs (US), SolidPass (Turkey), Protectimus (UK), SAASPASS (US), DynaPass (US), i-Sprint Innovations (Singapore).

Reason to Access this report:

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information about the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Out of Band Authentication market and its sub segments. It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better their positions and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

