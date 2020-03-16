Otoscope Devices Market Opportunities, Industry Analysis 2019 With Synced Vision, HEINE Optotechnik, Halma plc, American Diagnostic Corporation, And More

Otoscope Devices Market is expected to reach USD 591.14 Million by 2025 from USD 423.80 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increase in ENT related diseases and increase of the global medical tourism. On the other hand, less acceptance by audiologist may hinder the growth of the market. The key market players for Global Otoscope devices Market are listed below:

Welch Ally

American Diagnostic Corporation

Orlvision GMBH

Heine USA LTD

Rudolf Riester GMBH (subsidary of halma plc)

Luxamed

Sync Vision

KIRCHNER & WILHELM GMBH +CO. KG

Cupris Health Ltd

RISING NUMBER OF EAR RELATED DISEASES

According to the statics provided by U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, one out of every 10 children is suffering from ear related disease in America. According to a research, it was also found that approximately 15.0% of American adults aged 18 and over report some trouble hearing.

Also according to an article published by “US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health” there were around 52.5% of males and 47.2% of females suffering from ENT diseases.

Otoscope device are used for diagnosis and treatment of infections and diseases related to the ear. Hence, as the number of ear related diseases increases, the otoscope device market is positively affected.

The market is further segmented into:

Product (Pocket Otoscope, Full Size Otoscope, Video Otoscope)

(Pocket Otoscope, Full Size Otoscope, Video Otoscope) Portability (Wall-Mounted, Hand-Held, Standalone)

(Wall-Mounted, Hand-Held, Standalone) Type (Wired, Wireless)

(Wired, Wireless) Mobility (Rigid, Flexible)

(Rigid, Flexible) Application (Diagnosis, Surgical)

(Diagnosis, Surgical) End User (Hospitals, ENT Centres, Clinics)

(Hospitals, ENT Centres, Clinics) Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail)

Channel (Direct Tender, Retail) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Based on geography, the Global Otoscope devices market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North- America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT

With increase in ear, nose and throat diseases, it has become vital for companies to manufacture smart and advanced technologies that offer accurate and proper care to patients. Several companies operating in this market are involved in the research and development (R&D) to manufacture and launch new products that can effectively cater to the needs of patients.

Technological advancement such as incorporation of imaging sensor with a series of surface-mounted LEDs for illumination has driven the market demand..

Prominent market participants are continuously investing in R&D to innovate new products in the market. However, the complexities in diseases and rising ENT infections has resulted in increased need for technologically advanced products for treatment. Hence, players are focusing on launching advanced products in the coming years.

