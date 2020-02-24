OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market is expected to grow at High CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

As per Present Drifts on Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Reflection Estimate to 2024

Herbal medicine–also called botanical medicine or phytomedicine refers to using a plant’s seeds, berries, roots, leaves, bark, or flowers for medicinal purposes. Herbalism has a long tradition of use outside of conventional medicine. It is becoming more mainstream as improvements in analysis and quality control along with advances in clinical research show the value of herbal medicine in the treating and preventing disease.

Scope of the Report:

Herbal medicine industry is dispersive relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world herbal medicine industry. The main market players are Tsumura, Schwabe, Madaus, Yunnan Baiyao, Tongrentang and TASLY. The sales of herbal medicine increase to 763382 MT in 2018 from 636621 MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 3.70%.

Herbal medicine has many types, which include detoxification medicine, antipyretic medicine, Digestant medicine, blood circulation medicine, and others. With fewer side effects of herbal medicine treatment, it will be more and more popular. So, herbal medicine has a huge market potential in the future.

The worldwide market for OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 151700 million US$ in 2024, from 132800 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Tsumura

Schwabe

Madaus

Weleda

Blackmores

Arkopharma

SIDO MUNCUL

Arizona Natural

Dabur

Herbal Africa

Nature’s Answer

Bio-Botanica

Potter’s

Zand

Nature Herbs

Imperial Ginseng

Yunnan Baiyao

Tongrentang

TASLY

Zhongxin

Kunming Pharma

Sanjiu

JZJT

Guangzhou Pharma

Taiji

Haiyao

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

OTC Herbal

Traditional Medicine

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Detoxification Medicine

Antipyretic Medicine

Digestive Medicine

Blood Circulation Medicine

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines market.

Chapter 1, to describe OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines, with sales, revenue, and price of OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 12, OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Forecast (2019-2024)

