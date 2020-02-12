OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Industry Global Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2019-2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (TsumuraSchwabeMadausWeledaBlackmoresArkopharmaSIDO MUNCULArizona NaturalDaburHerbal AfricaNature’s AnswerBio-BotanicaPotter’sZandNature HerbsImperial GinsengYunnan BaiyaoTongrentangTASLYZhongxinKunming PharmaSanjiuJZJTGuangzhou PharmaTaijiHaiyao)

Herbal medicine–also called botanical medicine or phytomedicine refers to using a plant’s seeds, berries, roots, leaves, bark, or flowers for medicinal purposes. Herbalism has a long tradition of use outside of conventional medicine. It is becoming more mainstream as improvements in analysis and quality control along with advances in clinical research show the value of herbal medicine in the treating and preventing disease.

Scope of the Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Report

This report focuses on the OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Herbal medicine industry is dispersive relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world herbal medicine industry. The main market players are Tsumura, Schwabe, Madaus, Yunnan Baiyao, Tongrentang and TASLY. The sales of herbal medicine increase to 763382 MT in 2018 from 636621 MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 3.70%.

Herbal medicine has many types, which include detoxification medicine, antipyretic medicine, Digestant medicine, blood circulation medicine, and others. With fewer side effects of herbal medicine treatment, it will be more and more popular. So, herbal medicine has a huge market potential in the future.

The worldwide market for OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 151700 million US$ in 2024, from 132800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Segment by Manufacturers

Tsumura

Schwabe

Madaus

Weleda

Blackmores

Arkopharma

SIDO MUNCUL

Arizona Natural

Dabur

Herbal Africa

Nature’s Answer

Bio-Botanica

Potter’s

Zand

Nature Herbs

Imperial Ginseng

Yunnan Baiyao

Tongrentang

TASLY

Zhongxin

Kunming Pharma

Sanjiu

JZJT

Guangzhou Pharma

Taiji

Haiyao

Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Segment by Type

OTC Herbal

Traditional Medicine

Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Detoxification Medicine

Antipyretic Medicine

Digestive Medicine

Blood Circulation Medicine

Some of the Points cover in Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: OTC Herbal and Traditional Medicines Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

