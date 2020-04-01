Osteoarthritis Drugs Market is likely to be Worth US$ 11,226.1 Mn by the end of 2026

Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market- Snapshot

The global osteoarthritis drugs market is expected to reach a market value of about US$ 11,226.1 Mn by the end of 2026, expanding at a high single digit CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in R&D expenditure, increased prevalence of osteoarthritis across the globe, increased geriatric population, rise in awareness regarding degenerative bone diseases in developing countries, and rich pipeline of innovative treatment options are some factors that are expected to boost the global osteoarthritis drugs market during the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing research and development activities in disease modifying drugs and surge in investment by key players in the clinical studies of advanced treatment options are expected to propel the global osteoarthritis drugs market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of advanced treatments and severe side-effects associated with certain injectable treatments are expected to hamper the osteoarthritis drugs market.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=47571

The global osteoarthritis drugs market has been segmented based on drug class, route of administration, and distribution channel. In terms of drug class, the global market has been classified into corticosteroids, NSAIDs & others, and viscosupplementation agents. The viscosupplementation agents segment dominates the global osteoarthritis drugs market, in terms of value, owing to its high cost. This segment is also expected to expand at a significant CAGR owing to its effectiveness in the treatment of knee osteoarthritis, increasing acceptance of viscosupplementation for the treatment of chronic pain associated with osteoarthritis, and long duration of pain relief provided by the treatment. Based on route of administration, the global osteoarthritis drugs market has been divided into oral, parenteral, and topical. The parenteral segment held a major share of the market in 2017. It is expected to maintain its leading position, in terms of market share, during the forecast period.

In terms of distribution channel, the global osteoarthritis drugs market has been segregated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment held a major share of the market in 2017, followed by retail pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to maintain its market share during forecast period due to acceptance of advanced treatment options requiring hospitalization. The online pharmacies segment is projected to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period, owing to easy availability of over-the-counter drugs at home at a discounted price.

In terms of geography, the global osteoarthritis drugs market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global osteoarthritis drugs market owing to high acceptance of viscosupplementation agents in the U.S. and presence of major players in the region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in every five adults in the U.S. has doctor-diagnosed arthritis. As the country’s population ages, it is estimated that this number would increase to at least 67% by 2030.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47571

Rising incidence of osteoarthritis leading to disability, demanding advanced therapies and disease modifying drugs, is a major factor driving the market in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to improving health care infrastructure, rising investments in research and development in countries such as China and India, and high acceptance of viscosupplementation agents in Japan. Furthermore, Japan is the second-largest market for viscosupplementation products after the U.S., which in turn is anticipated to further boost the market in Asia Pacific in the near future.

Major players operating in the global osteoarthritis drugs market include Horizon Pharma plc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Ferring B.V., Bioventus, Inc., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Limited, Alkem Laboratories, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Key players are expanding their product portfolios through mergers & acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and by offering technologically advanced products.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com