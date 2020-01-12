Osseointegration Implants Market Size, Key Vendors, Growth Rate, Drivers, Volume and Forecast Report

The growth in the market will be led by the increasing prevalence of spinal cord injuries, rise in the number of dental implant surgeries, reimbursement support by government and other organizations, rising number of trauma incidents, increasing hearing loss cases in the geriatric population, and spur in the funding for osseointegration research.

In terms of product type, the osseointegration implants market has been categorized as dental implants and bone-anchored prostheses. Dental implants are expected to witness a faster growth in demand, with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of dental disorders and rising awareness about dental implants as a tooth-loss solution.

The osseointegration implants market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as increasing development and research activities, rising disposable income that enables people to select appropriate treatment options, and access to modern healthcare facilities.

Some of the other key players operating in the osseointegration implants market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Danaher Corporation, The Straumann Group, Henry Schein Inc., Stryker Corporation, NuVasive, Inc., William Demant Holding A/S, Cochlear Ltd., and Medtronic plc.

