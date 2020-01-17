OSS BSS System and Platform Market – Service Assurance Solutions to Retain Dominance

The global OSS BSS system and platform market is poised for strong growth in the coming years, driven mainly by the expansive telecommunication sector. The rising adoption of convergent billing systems and the growing demand for customer care services are also anticipated to significantly contribute to the OSS BSS system and platform market.

The opportunity presented by this market was pegged at US$29.11 bn in 2015 and is slated to advance at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2016 to 2024, to attain a market size of US$70.97 bn by the end of the forecast period.

Curbing the widespread adoption of OSS BSS systems and platforms are regulatory issues and difficulties in integrating them with existing systems. However, the roll-out of the new-generation operation systems and software (NGOSS) framework is expected to provide immense potential for growth to the players of OSS BSS system and platform market.

Within the OSS market, the service assurance segment is expected to dominate the global market by 2024, followed by the service fulfillment solutions segment. The dominance of these services is attributed to the surging demand for consistent high-speed connectivity in Europe and North America. Moreover, several telecommunication regulators across the globe have formulated certain standards to comply with quality of service (QoS), which further propels these two segments.

The network monitoring and network designing segments, on the other hand, have been witnessing a rise in demand across the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America regions. This demand is attributed to escalating communications infrastructure across developing regions. The roll-out of augmented networks in Asia Pacific is expected to further propel the OSS market to expand at a strong CAGR of 10.7% from 2016 to 2024.

The BSS market was primarily led by the customer management solutions segment in 2015. However, revenue management is expected to surpass the market share of customer management solutions by the end of the forecast period. This development is mainly attributed to a decreasing average revenue per user (ARPU) and growing investments in communication infrastructures across major developing countries.