Osphena – Drug Insight and Forecast, 2018

Osphena (Ospemifene), an estrogen receptor agonist with tissue selective effects. It is prescribed for painful intercourse (dyspareunia), which is a major symptom of vulvular and vagina muscular wasting (vaginal atrophy), due to menopause. The dosage of Osphena is starts from 60mg tablet, depending on the severity of the case.

Developed by Shionogi Inc., it is tested positively and efficiently with randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled multicentered clinical trial studies, it is effectively used in patients with moderate to severe vaginal dryness. Some of the common side-effects of Osphena include hot flashes, vaginal discharge, muscle spasms, increased or excessive sweating, rash, itching or hives.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the drug, covering all the API manufactures and its details in the 7 major markets which includes EU5 (U.K., Spain, Germany, Italy and France), U.S., and Japan. It covers all patents and strategic developments reported of this drug therapeutic areas. It highlights the historical and forecasted sales along with the market scenario, market competition and the historical and emerging therapies. The report is inclusive of SWOT and PESTLE analysis, depending on the information availability.

Moreover, the report also provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities of the drug candidate under various stages of development, with detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials. Pipeline analysis of drug by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology and others.

