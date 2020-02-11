Orthopedic Software Market 2018-2025 Application, Trend, Growth, Opportunity, Demand and Overview

The global Orthopedic Software Market was valued at USD 254.09 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 390.81 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2017 to 2025.

The advantages provided by orthopedics software have forced the practitioners to improvise the traditional maintenance of the clinical data and also the treatment procedures. The most efficient part of the technical improvisation brought in by the software is billing and maintenance of health record of patients.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing applications Orthopedic medical practices

1.2 Growing demand Surgeries and medical assistance in orthopedics due to increased injuries and Health issues

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Resistance from Traditional Practitioners

2.2 High cost of Treatment

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Orthopedic Software Market, by Application:

1.1 Orthopedic Surgery

1.2 Joint Replacement

1.3 Fracture Management

1.4 Pediatric Assessment

2. Global Orthopedic Software Market, by Product:

2.1 Digital Templating/Pre-Operative Planning Software

2.2 Orthopedic Electronic Health Record (EHR)

2.3 Orthopedic Practice Management

2.4 Orthopedic Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)

2.5 Orthopedic Revenue Cycle Management

3. Global Orthopedic Software Market, by Mode of Delivery:

3.1 Web Based

3.2 Cloud Based

3.3 On Premises

4. Global Orthopedic Software Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Materialise NV

2. Brainlab AG

3. Merge Healthcare Inc.

4. Medstrat, Inc.

5. Curemd

6. Mckesson Corporation

7. Healthfusion Inc.

8. Greenway Health

9. Quality Systems, Inc. (Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC.)

10. GE Healthcare

