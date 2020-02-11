Orthopedic Software Market 2018-2025 Application, Trend, Growth, Opportunity, Demand and Overview

The global Orthopedic Software Market was valued at USD 254.09 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 390.81 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2017 to 2025.
The advantages provided by orthopedics software have forced the practitioners to improvise the traditional maintenance of the clinical data and also the treatment procedures. The most efficient part of the technical improvisation brought in by the software is billing and maintenance of health record of patients.
Get PDF Sample Bochure @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=950430
Sample Infographics:
Market Dynamics:
1. Market Drivers
1.1 Increasing applications Orthopedic medical practices
1.2 Growing demand Surgeries and medical assistance in orthopedics due to increased injuries and Health issues
2. Market Restraints
2.1 Resistance from Traditional Practitioners
2.2 High cost of Treatment
Market Segmentation:
1. Global Orthopedic Software Market, by Application:
1.1 Orthopedic Surgery
1.2 Joint Replacement
1.3 Fracture Management
1.4 Pediatric Assessment
Know More @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/950430/global-orthopedic-software-market
2. Global Orthopedic Software Market, by Product:
2.1 Digital Templating/Pre-Operative Planning Software
2.2 Orthopedic Electronic Health Record (EHR)
2.3 Orthopedic Practice Management
2.4 Orthopedic Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)
2.5 Orthopedic Revenue Cycle Management
3. Global Orthopedic Software Market, by Mode of Delivery:
3.1 Web Based
3.2 Cloud Based
3.3 On Premises
4. Global Orthopedic Software Market, by Region:
4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)
4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)
4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
4.5 Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The major players in the market are as follows:
1. Materialise NV
2. Brainlab AG
3. Merge Healthcare Inc.
4. Medstrat, Inc.
5. Curemd
6. Mckesson Corporation
7. Healthfusion Inc.
8. Greenway Health
9. Quality Systems, Inc. (Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC.)
10. GE Healthcare
Table of Contents
1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC SOFTWARE MARKET
1.1 Overview of the Market
1.2 Scope of Report
1.3 Assumptions
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE
3.1 Data Mining
3.2 Validation
3.3 Primary Interviews
3.4 List of Data Sources
4 GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC SOFTWARE MARKET OUTLOOK
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Regulatory Framework
5 GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC SOFTWARE MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1 Overview
5.2 Orthopedic Surgery
5.3 Joint Replacement
5.4 Fracture Management
5.5 Pediatric Assessment
6 GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC SOFTWARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT
6.1 Overview
6.2 Digital Templating/Pre-Operative Planning Software
6.3 Orthopedic Electronic Health Record (EHR)
6.4 Orthopedic Practice Management
6.5 Orthopedic Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)
6.6 Orthopedic Revenue Cycle Management
7 GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC SOFTWARE MARKET, BY MODE OF DELIVERY
7.1 Overview
7.2 Web Based
7.3 Cloud Based
7.4 On Premises
8 GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC SOFTWARE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 U.K.
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 Latin America Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Argentina
8.6 Rest of the World Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
9 GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC SOFTWARE MARKETCOMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
9.1 Overview
9.2 Company Market Share
9.3 Vendor Landscape
9.4 Key Development Strategies
10 COMPANY PROFILES
10.1 Materialise NV
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Financial Performance
10.1.3 Product Outlook
10.1.4 Key Developments
10.2 Brainlab AG
10.2.1 Overview
10.2.2 Financial Performance
10.2.3 Product Outlook
10.2.4 Key Developments
10.3 Merge Healthcare Inc.
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Financial Performance
10.3.3 Product Outlook
10.3.4 Key Developments
10.4 Medstrat, Inc.
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Financial Performance
10.4.3 Product Outlook
10.4.4 Key Developments
10.5 Curemd
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Financial Performance
10.5.3 Product Outlook
10.5.4 Key Developments
10.6 Mckesson Corporation
10.6.1 Overview
10.6.2 Financial Performance
10.6.3 Product Outlook
10.6.4 Key Developments
10.7 Healthfusion Inc.
10.7.1 Overview
10.7.2 Financial Performance
10.7.3 Product Outlook
10.7.4 Key Developments
10.8 Greenway Health
10.8.1 Overview
10.8.2 Financial Performance
10.8.3 Product Outlook
10.8.4 Key Developments
10.9 Quality Systems, Inc.
10.9.1 Overview
10.9.2 Financial Performance
10.9.3 Product Outlook
10.9.4 Key Developments
10.10 GE Healthcare
10.10.1 Overview
10.10.2 Financial Performance
10.10.3 Product Outlook
10.10.4 Key Developments
11 Appendix
11.1 Related Reports
About Us
Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.
Contact Us
Gasper James
304, S Jones Blvd,
Las Vegas,
NV 89107, USA
US Toll Free +18666051052
Email: [email protected]
Web: http://decisionmarketreports.com/