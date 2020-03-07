Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Growth Forecast through 2015-2023 with Upcoming Trends and Market Opportunities

Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market: Overview

Orthopedic prosthetics refer to the field concerned with the identification, designing, production, and fitting custom-made artificial limbs in patient with a missing part of limb lost through disease, trauma, or a congenital condition. These custom-made orthopedic prosthetics require a combination of low weight and very high strength. Therefore, materials such as Kevlar, carbon fiber, and titanium are commonly used for production. Vast advances in the field of CAD/CAM technology and material science have helped the global market orthopedic prosthetics develop at an encouraging pace in the past few years.

This report on the global market for orthopedic prosthetics presents a detailed analysis of present growth dynamics and the future growth potential of the market over the period between 2015 and 2023. The report presents a comprehensive analysis of a number of factors affecting the growth dynamics of the market, including growth drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, and regulatory scenario. Vast projections for future years have also been included in the report. A detailed overview of technological developments, profiles of some of the leading vendors in the market, and a detailed overview of the competitive landscape have also been included in the report.

Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The market for orthopedic prosthetics has witnessed significant traction in the past few years owing to significant developments in designing and production technologies, allowing the production of products with an enhanced level of comfort, usability, better fixation, and excellent resistance to wear and tear. The rising population of geriatrics and a vast rise in trauma cases across the globe have also resulted in a significant rise in demand for orthopedic prosthetic products. The market has also benefitted from a continuously rising number of trained professionals and encouraging reimbursement scenarios.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report, nearly 50 mn people across the globe are severely injured every year in road accidents, suffering serious injuries to body parts and sometimes also resulting in loss of body parts such as limbs. The number is said to witness an alarming rise of around 65% in the next 20 years. The scenario will lead to a significant rise in demand for orthopedic prosthetic products across the globe.

However, the high costs of products could result in limited demand for advanced products, especially across developing and less developed economies. This could hinder the rate of adoption of products such as robotic prostheses with biosensors across regional markets such as Asia Pacific and Africa.

