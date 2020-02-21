Orthopedic Power Tools Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2025

Orthopedic is the branch of medicine that deals with the prevention or correction of injuries or disorders of the skeletal system and associated muscles, joints and ligaments.

Orthopedic power tools are electrically operated devices, which are used by surgeons to drill holes through the bones to fix implants during orthopedic surgeries. These tools are to facilitate surgeons to perform surgeries on a faster pace and with more precision.

Osteoporosis is a major health problem, especially in elderly population, and is associated with fragility fractures at the hip, spine, and wrist. Hip fractures contributes to both morbidity and mortality in the elderly. The demographics of world population are set to change, with more elderly living in developing countries, and it has been estimated that by 2050 half of hip fractures occur in Asia, that will drive the growth of this market.

Orthopedic Power Tools Market: Drivers and Restraints

Presently, orthopedic power tools global market is drives by the aging population, increasing orthopedic procedures volume, operating room supply standardization.

Orthopedic Power Tools Market: Segmentation

Orthopedic power tools global market is segmented into following types:

Large Bone Orthopedic Power Tools

Small Bone Orthopedic Power Tools

High-Speed Orthopedic Power Tools

Orthopedic Reamers

Orthopedic Power Tools market is further segmented into the following types by technology.

Pneumatic-Powered Systems

Electric-Powered Systems

Battery Operated-Powered Systems

Orthopedic Power Tools Market: Overview

With rapid technological advancement and increasing orthopedic procedures volume, the orthopedic power tools global market is expected to have a healthy growth rate in the forecast period (2012-2025).

Orthopedic Power Tools Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic region, global orthopedic power tools market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Due to rise in orthopedic and spinal procedures in the past few years, North America is the largest market for orthopedic power tools in terms of both sales units and market revenue.

Orthopedic Power Tools Market: Key Players

Some of key participating players in orthopedic power tools global market are Stryker Inc., Zimmer Holdings Inc., Misonix Inc., Aesculap, Arthrex, Brasseler USA, ConMed Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic and others.