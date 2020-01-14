Orthodontic Retainers Market Size, Share and Forecast 2026

Global Orthodontic Retainers Market: Overview

Globally, the demand for orthodontic retainers has increased significantly in the past few years. As the young generation is more aware about these products and is more conscious about their physical appearance. Rising awareness about the benefits of orthodontic retainers has further boosted its demand across the globe. On the other hand, high cost and unfavorable reimbursement policies might restrict the growth of this market.

The global orthodontic retainers market is diverse, observing demand from various segments and several applications. In terms of product type, the market is segmented into ceramic, metal, polymer material, and others. Of these, dentists prefer metal orthodontic retainers, as they are cost effective and efficient.

The report discusses about the various growth factors driving the global orthodontic retainers market. It also presents a comprehensive overview combining both the drivers and restrains that may occur in the coming years. Apart from in-depth analysis, statistics and facts are also given in the report. Economic trends and regulatory policies are also presented in the report to give a complete picture of the global orthodontic retainers market. To have a better understanding about the regional growth and existing market competition that has also been illustrated in the report.

Global Orthodontic Retainers Market: Trends and Opportunities

Innovation and development in the field of dentistry is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities in the global orthodontic retainers market in the coming years. Rising awareness about dental care across the globe has further boosted the demand in this market. Moreover, demand for orthodontic retainers has also grown due to the expansion in the cosmetic industry. On the flip side, unfavorable reimbursement policies and expensive products can hamper the growth in this market.

Global Orthodontic Retainers Market: Geographic Analysis

From regional point of view, the global orthodontic retainers market covers North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these, North America is likely to lead the market due to the increasing demand for orthodontic treatment among children and adults. Presence of key players and rising investment in healthcare infrastructure stoke up the demand for orthodontic retainers in North America.

Europe closely trails North America and holds larger share in the global market. This growth is attributed rising expenditure in healthcare sector and high awareness among the people about orthodontic retainers. Asia Pacific is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for this market. increasing spending on healthcare and growing awareness about orthodontic retainers are some of the key reasons behind the growth of Asia Pacific orthodontic retainers market.

Global Orthodontic Retainers Market: Competitive Landscape

In order to understand prevailing competition in the market, the report also gives information on some of the leading players operating in the global orthodontic retainers market. The report presents strengthen and weaknesses of these companies and provides information about various strategies used by these players. Developing new products, innovation, expanding business through mergers, acquisitions, and partnership are some of the key strategies used by the leading players. Moreover, information provided in this section helps in gaining competitive edge and expanding their customer base. 3M Unitek, Protec Dental, DENLAB, Ormco, Dentsply, and Henry Schein are some the leading players functioning in the global orthodontic retainers market.