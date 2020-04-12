Orthobiologics Market- Analysis, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Global Trends, Drivers and Forecast to 2025

Industry Trend Analysis

The orthobiologics market is expected to be around 10 billion by 2025. The market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing number of orthopedic surgical procedures performed worldwide due to rising incidence of accidents and sports related injuries. Increasing prevalence of geriatric population around the world is another key factor contributing to the market growth. According to the 2015 World Aging Population report by the United Nations (UN), between 2015 and 2030, the global population aged 60 years and over is expected to grow by 56% from 901 million to 1.4 billion. This number is projected to further rise up to 2.1 billion by 2050. As geriatric people are more susceptible to orthopedic and spinal disorders, such high prevalence will largely contribute to the growth of orthobiologics market during the forecast period. However, factors such as high cost of the procedures and stringent regulatory approval processes can hinder the growth of orthobiologics market during the forecast period.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

Viscosupplementation segment dominated the global orthobiologics market in 2016 owing to high adoption of these products for diseases such as hip degenerative joint disease and osteoarthritis. The growth of this market can be further attributed to growing popularity of knee treatments along with the ability of viscosupplementation to act as an effective pain killer as compared to others. Synthetic bone substitutes segment along with stem cell based products is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period as a result of their reduced cost and associated benefits such as eliminated risk of disease transmission and quick recovery.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Spinal fusion segment accounted for the major share of the overall market in 2016 as the therapy delivers high bone stability along with rapid healing of the bones thus facilitating quick recovery for long-term spinal disorders. In spinal fusion, the rapid stimulation of cells initiates effective bone formation. Moreover, the therapy results in reduced duration of hospital stay which is a key contributing factor to the growth of this market.

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

Hospitals segment held a major share of the market in 2016 owing to widespread adoption of orthobiological products for various reconstructive surgeries. Furthermore, easy availability of orthobiologics in hospitals and increased emphasis on specialized patient care are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America dominated the orthobiologics market in 2016 due to the abundant presence of prominent players in orthobiologics market in the region along with favorable reimbursement policies for fusion enhancement products and soft tissue healing. The Asia-Pacific orthobiologics market is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period owing to increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging countries along with rising disposable income of the people.

Competitive Insights

The major players in the orthobiologics market focus on new product development strategy to secure a competitive advantage over others. Moreover, they are involved in strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions to enhance their presence across different regional markets. For instance, in March 2016, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. secured an exclusive global distribution agreement with CelgenTek Innovations Corporation for its N-Force Fixation System and CelgenTek’s iN3 cement. The agreement enabled CelgenTek to enhance its reach benefiting from Zimmer Biomet’s commercial capabilities.

Some of the key players operating in the orthobiologics market are, Bone Biologics Corporation, Bioventus LLC., RTI Surgical, Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, Seikagaku Corporation, AlloSource, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Medtronic plc, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Kuros Biosciences AG, Globus Medical Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V, Arthrex, Inc., ISTO Technologies, Inc., CollPlant Ltd, OsteoMed and NuVasive, Inc.

Market Opportunities

The key opportunity for the players operating in orthobiologics market lies in the development of advanced reconstruction and repair products. Moreover, expanding distribution capabilities to explore and capture new marketplaces will facilitate a competitive edge for the major players in coming years. Increasing demand for patient specific therapy and rising incidence of spine related disorders will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the orthobiologics market in emerging countries during the next few years.

Orthobiologics Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)

Viscosupplementation

Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP)

Allograft

Stem Cell Therapy

Synthetic Bone Substitutes

By Application:

Trauma Repair

Spinal Fusion

Reconstructive Surgery

By End User:

Orthopedic Clinics

Hospitals

By Region:

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil Argentina Columbia South Africa Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of MEA

