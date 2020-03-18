Ortho Cresol Market Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026

The ‘Ortho Cresol market’ research report drafted by Persistence Market Research, elucidates relevant market and competitive insights as well as regional and consumer information. In a nutshell, the research study covers every pivotal aspect of this business sphere that influences the existing trends, profitability position, market share, market size, regional valuation, and business expansion plans of key players in the Ortho Cresol market.

Ortho cresol is an organic chemical that is widely used as an intermediate or precursor in the production of other chemicals. Due to the unique reactivity and solvency properties offered by ortho cresol, it is widely used as an intermediate in the manufacturing of other chemical compounds by the chemical, pharmaceutical, plastic, agrochemical and other end-use industries. Moreover, it is majorly used in the production of agrochemicals such as herbicides, fungicides and weedicides.

Besides agrochemicals, a large number of other products, such as resins, plastics, dyestuffs, pigments, flavour & fragrances, leather, paper and various others, are using ortho cresol as an intermediate chemical compound for production. For such a broad spectrum of applications, the ortho cresol market is experiencing an increase in annual sales and continuous demand from end-use industries. More importantly, ortho cresol is known for its ‘readily biodegradable’ quality, which increases its preference by end-user industries that manufacture eco-friendly and biodegradable products by using biodegradable ingredients such as ortho cresol.

Ortho Cresol Market Dynamics

Ortho Cresol Market Drivers

The ortho cresol market is predominantly growing due to its ability to degrade biologically and for being ecologically safer as ortho cresol has less bio- or geo-accumulation potential. Therefore, with the rising global demand for environmentally safer chemicals and products, manufacturers are focusing on sustainable development by manufacturing with the help of chemicals that are safer for use, which include ortho cresol. Consequently, the demand for ortho cresol has increased and, as a result, the global market for ortho cresol is growing in terms of sales and consumption.

Besides being driven by its biodegradability, the ortho cresol market is rapidly growing because of the various types of applications it offers. Increasing population has resulted in rapid growth in agriculture, which is driving the demand for herbicides and fungicides. Ortho cresol is used as a key intermediate in the production of fungicides, herbicides and in various other agricultural applications. This application is acting as a major driver of the ortho cresol market.

Ortho Cresol Market Restraints

Ortho cresols are poisonous to fishes and aquatic species. Therefore, the flowing off of ortho cresol-based agrochemicals from ground to water bodies can be harmful for water ecosystems. This is one of the factors hampering the growth of the ortho cresol market as organic and sustainable agronomists restrain from buying such ortho cresol-based agrochemicals.

Ortho Cresol Market Trends

Ortho cresol has been predominantly used by the agrochemical end-use industry. However, ortho cresol cannot be used in the production of end-use consumer products as it is poisonous. However, there has been an increase in the applications of ortho cresol in other industries such as paper, textile, home care and others.

Ortho Cresol Market Segmentation

The global ortho cresol market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industry and on the basis of the applications that it offers.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global ortho cresol market can be segmented as:

Agrochemical

Home Care

Plastic

Leather

Chemicals

Textile

Paper

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology

Others

On the basis of applications, the global ortho cresol market can be segmented as:

Dyes Intermediate

Drug Intermediate

In disinfectants such as phenol

The manufacturing of pesticides, herbicides and fungicides

Resins

Semiconductor encapsulant

Ortho Cresol Market: Regional Outlook

The growing population in the Asia Pacific region is expected to result in growth in the per-capita consumption of ortho cresol. On the other hand, a shift in the patterns of agricultural production from conventional to organic in the North American and European regions has limited the usage of ortho cresol-based agrochemicals. However, the expansion of applications of ortho cresol in other industries is expected to boost the global demand for ortho cresol.

Ortho Cresol Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global ortho cresol market are:

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. Also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.