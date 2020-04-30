Oropharyngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market Explores New Growth Opportunities

The global oropharyngeal cancer therapeutics market is expected to have significant growth since the pipeline for oropharyngeal cancer is growing rapidly.

Also, there are no specific drugs available for the treatment of oropharyngeal cancer providing increased opportunities for the major key players.

Oral cavity tumor or oral tumor, is tumor that begins in the mouth (also known as the oral cavity). Oropharyngeal malignancy begins in the oropharynx, which is the part of the throat behind the mouth. The oral cavity comprises of lips, the inside lining of the lips and cheeks (buccal mucosa), the teeth, the gums, the front two-thirds of the tongue, the floor of the mouth below the tongue and the bony roof of the mouth (hard palate). The area behind the wisdom teeth, called the retromolar trigone is also sometimes included in the oral cavity, though it is often considered part of the oropharynx.

The oropharynx is the part of the throat just behind the mouth and begins where the oral cavity stops. It comprises of base of the tongue (the back third of the tongue), the soft palate (the back part of the roof of the mouth), the tonsils, and the side and back wall of the throat.

The oropharyngeal cancer therapeutics market is segmented based on the therapy which includes surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy and palliative treatment. Chemotherapy holds the largest share since it contains maximum number of drugs including, Cisplatin, Carboplatin, 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), Paclitaxel (Taxol) and Docetaxel (Taxotere). The palliative treatment segment holds the second largest share including, ibuprofen, acetaminophen, morphine or similar drugs. Targeted therapy holds the lowest share and includes only one drug, Cetuximab which may be combined with radiation therapy.

