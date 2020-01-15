Organizations Outsource Big Data Services to Benefit Growth in Global Big Data as a Service Market

Data is the oil in the manufacturing industry, crucial information in IT industries, and focal point in numerous other industries. Technological innovations is creating huge amount of unstructured data which is used by companies to make further analysis and based on those analysis they take decisions. Many organizations outsource the big data services for efficient management rather than doing it in-house. Therefore, to manage huge volume of data big data as a service is used and is offered in different ways such as big data analytics software as a service. By deploying big data as a service and other related services helps in re-developing products and support enterprises in initiating dialogues with their customers. Moreover, this service also plays a critical role in risk analysis; it helps in thoroughly analyzing information and develops fresh revenue streams at a low maintenance cost. All these factors have boosted demand in the global big data as a service market.

Still, one needs to be conscious about privacy and security of data that might hamper their working and obstruct growth in the global bid data as a service market. Moreover, inability of service providers to deliver real-time insights may further limit growth in this market.

Noticeable trends changing growth dynamics in big data as a service market

Oracle Corporation centered into an agreement with DataScience.com and planned to acquire it. DataScience.com offered platform centralizes data science projects, tools, and infrastructure in a fully-governed workspace. This in Oracle wants to embed machine learning and AI capabilities across its Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions along with other digital transformation.

IBM acquired Red Hat Inc. and became the world’s primary hybrid cloud provider. The company in now offering the only freely available cloud solution that could solve the full value of the cloud for their businesses. In addition, IBM unveiled the multi-cloud management technology that simplified movement, management, and integrated apps across different cloud computing infrastructures.

Download PDF Sample for this Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=23219