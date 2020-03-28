Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market- Verifiable projections about market size in regional and global market

Organic substrates are used as base materials in semiconductor applications and manufacturing. Unlike inorganic substrates, the organic substrates are made of organic small molecules or polymers. Organic small molecules are polycyclic aromatic compounds, such as pentacene, anthracene, and rubrene. Packaging materials are not only used for mechanical or environmental safety, but they also act as electrically conductive interconnect between semiconductors and PCBs. Organic packaging materials, similar to other packaging materials, also facilitate heat distribution, signal distribution, manufacturability and serviceability, and power distribution.

Factors such as the huge demand for organic substrate packaging materials in system configuration and integration and the corresponding cost benefits offered by the materials in the end use market are expected to propel growth of the global organic substrate packaging material market during the forecast period. Currently, it has been witnessed that the demand for semiconductor packaging is increasing in view of the rise in demand for portable electronic devices. Increase in disposable income of consumers in emerging countries, coupled with some of the innovative key technological developments witnessed globally, is driving growth of the end use market of organic substrates, i.e. the electronics industry.

Organic substrate is the largest segment of the semiconductor plastic packaging material market. As there is an increasing consumer trend towards seeking lower cost solutions, other segments are encountering lower revenue growth. Meanwhile, availability of a cheaper alternative can be a major threat for growth of the global organic substrate packaging material market. The organic substrate packaging material market is expected to expand at a low to moderate single digit CAGR in the coming years.

Request PDF Sample for More Information about this industry @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=10985

The organic substrate packaging material market is segmented by technology and by application. Based on technology, the market is segmented into SO packages, GA packages, Flat No-leads packages, DIP, QFP, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into mobile phones, FPD, and other consumer electronics. The consumer electronics industry is continually growing and evolving, and considering the recent key developments in the industry, is projected to expand at a faster growth rate in the coming years,.

By geography, the organic substrate packaging material market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It has been observed that Asia-Pacific is the most organic substrate packaging material market currently, owing to the higher demand for the packaging material in China and Japan.

Some of the key players in the global organic substrate packaging material market are Ajinomoto Group, Amcor, ASE Kaohsiung, Mitsubishi Gas and Chemical, SPIL, STATS ChipPAC.