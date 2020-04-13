Organic Rice Protein Market to Grow at a CAGR of 18.05% by 2025, Industry Overview, Scope, Share, Size, Geographical Segmentation by Types, Application, Products, Global Trends and Drivers

Global Organic Rice Protein Market to reach USD 194.4 million by 2025.

Global Organic Rice Protein Market valued approximately USD 42.2 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.50% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

The growth of Global Organic Rice Market is driven by an increase in demand of protein functionalities in the food & beverages sector. The market is further driven by factors such as increasing consumer awareness with regard to the benefits of a healthy diet, increase in demand for non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan products, and increase in demand of plant proteins due to environmental and health concerns related to animal protein.

North America accounted for the largest market share in this market in 2016. Increasing aging population and demand for nutritional food is growing; in addition to this, growing awareness about animal welfare and health is driving the organic rice protein market in this region. The European region is projected to be the fastest-growing market due to increase in emphasis on healthier lifestyles and hence, protein product manufacturers are focusing on providing products which are allergen free and comply with the safety standards. The increase in demand of organic food products by the population is driving the market for organic rice protein in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Rice Protein Concentrates

Rice Protein Isolates

By Form:

Dry Form

Liquid Form

By Application:

Sports & Energy Nutrition

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat Analogues & Extenders

Dairy Alternatives

By Function:

Emulsifying

Texturing

Gelling

Foaming

By Brand:

Proryza

Oryzatein

Gabiotein

Nu-Rice

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Axiom Foods Inc, AIDP,Inc., Ricebran Technology, Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd , Shafi Gluco-Chem (Pvt.) Ltd, Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd., Golden Grain Group Limited, Ribus, Inc, The Green Labs LLC, Top Health Ingredients Inc and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Organic Rice Protein Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors