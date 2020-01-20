Organic Plant Strengtheners Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2028 | Agrochemicals & Biopesticides

Organic Plant Strengtheners Market: Overview

Manufacturers and horticulture distributors have shown keen interest in the development and marketing of organic plant strengtheners. Organic plant strengtheners are products based on natural materials and substances from natural origin, i.e. from hormones to microbes, from fungal preparations to seaweed, and from fatty acids to algae due to their resilience enhancing capability. The flora and fauna around the world offers a wide range of products to protect crops and build plant strength. Organic plant strengtheners can be used in many ways.

Here, plant-based defense protein, generally salicylic acid, a plant extract, are fused with the products to produce organic plant strengtheners. This protein blocks the growth of bacteria, viruses, and fungi, and results in optimum plant growth. Overall, the outlook for the organic plant strengtheners market is expected to be positive.

Organic Plant Strengtheners Market: Dynamics

Organic plant strengtheners help protect plants against bacteria, improve plant growth, fruit and flower production, and improve the germination of seeds. These are expected to drive the global organic plant strengtheners market during the forecast period. Organic plant strengtheners enhance the resistance of plants against non-parasitic impairments and harmful organisms. This factor is expected to drive the global organic plant strengtheners market during the forecast period.

Organic plant strengtheners do not possess any side effects on the soil or other plants. Organic plant strengtheners are different from other plant protection products and fertilizers. These factors are expected to drive the global organic plant strengtheners market during the next decade. Unlike other plant protection products, organic plant strengtheners act only on the plant strength, without directly affecting pests and other inhibitors.

The expected low-risk profile of most organic plant strengtheners and nature is expected to drive the growth of the global plant strengtheners market during the next decade. Various laws have been made for the use and marketing of organic plant strengtheners. There is also some confusion regarding the use of organic plant strengtheners. For instance, in Italy, algae extract is considered as a fertilizer, and in Spain, it is used as a plant strengthener.

These being used for multiple purposes is expected to drive the growth of the global organic plant strengtheners market over the forecast period. Lack of awareness among the farmers in some countries is expected to hamper the growth of the organic plant strengtheners market during the forecast period. Also, doubts regarding the legal aspects of plant strengtheners in some countries and the high cost of organic plant strengtheners are expected to hamper the growth of the global organic plant strengtheners market during the next decade. Overall, the organic plant strengtheners market is expected to be positive, which is attributed to the growing agricultural activities across the globe.

Organic Plant Strengtheners Market: Segmentation

Globally, the organic plant strengtheners market has been segmented on the basis of composition, application, and end use industry.

On the basis of composition, the global organic plant strengtheners market has been segmented as:

Salicylic Acid Extract

Algae Extract

Amino Acid Extract

Others

On the basis of application, the global organic plant strengtheners market has been segmented as:

Flowering Plants

Fruits & Berries

Herbs

Vegetables

Others

On the basis of end use, the global organic plant strengtheners market has been segmented as:

Farms

Gardens

Nurseries

On the basis of region, the global organic plant strengtheners market has been segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

The growth of the organic plant strengtheners market is expected to be high in North America. This is attributed to the availability of large farmlands in the U.S. and Canada. The region is followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. In Asia Pacific, the growing agricultural activity is expected to drive the organic plant strengtheners market during the forecast period. The Latin America and MEA organic plant strengtheners market are also expected to witness average growth in the global organic plant strengtheners market during the forecast period.

Organic Plant Strengtheners Market: Key players

A few of the leading players operating in the global organic plant strengtheners market are:

Biofa AG

Agrochemicals & Biopesticides

Solufeed Ltd.

Protan AG

Anthesis Ltd.

Swiss Biocin Organics BC Corporation

Advanced Nutrients

BioAtlantis Ltd.

Grupo Herogra

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

