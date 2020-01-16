Organic Personal Care Products Market Dynamics Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application And Forecast to 2024

Growing awareness among consumers regarding benefits of organic personal care products over synthetic products is supporting organic personal care products market growth. Organic products are derived from natural resources and are free from harmful chemicals.

Growing working class women in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil have been a key factor for rising consumption of personal care products. Moreover, due to its positive impact, the demand for organic personal care products is bolstering in these countries.

Based on product type, the organic personal care products market is categorized into skin care, hair care, oral care, and color cosmetics. Skin care organic products held the largest revenue share among all product types; attributed to rising skin concern and anti-ageing.

The major drivers pushing the growth of organic personal care products market include, growing demand for green or natural cosmetics products that contain medicinal, natural or nutritional ingredients such as vitamins, aloe, and traditional medicines.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit fastest growth in the global organic personal care products market by 2023. China, India, and Japan are the largest markets in the region, which accounted for more than 75% of the total regional share in 2017. Increasing concern and popularity of hair and skin protection products in China and India is driving the Asia-Pacific organic personal care products market.

Some of the key players operating in organic personal care products market include The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., L’Oréal S.A., Arbonne International, LLC, Yves Rocher International, The Hain Celestial Group, Amway Corporation, Natura Cosméticos S.A., L’Occitane Groupe S.A., The Body Shop International plc, and Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc.

