Organic Personal Care Products Market Dynamics Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application And Forecast to 2024

Growing awareness among consumers regarding benefits of organic personal care products over synthetic products is supporting organic personal care products market growth. Organic products are derived from natural resources and are free from harmful chemicals. Growing working class women in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil have been a key factor for rising consumption of personal care products.

Organic personal care products are mostly derived from natural sources, such as herbs, plant roots, leaves, barks, essential oils, and flowers. The natural ingredients are combined with naturally occurring carrier agents, preservatives, surfactants, emulsifiers, and humectants.

The major drivers pushing the growth of organic personal care products market include, growing demand for green or natural cosmetics products that contain medicinal, natural or nutritional ingredients such as vitamins, aloe, and traditional medicines.

Based on product type, the organic personal care products market is categorized into skin care, hair care, oral care, and color cosmetics. Skin care organic products held the largest revenue share among all product types; attributed to rising skin concern and anti-ageing.

The increasing disposable income and upgrading living standard of people are supporting the growth of the organic personal care products market.

Some of the key players operating in organic personal care products market include The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., L’Oréal S.A., Arbonne International, LLC, Yves Rocher International, The Hain Celestial Group, Amway Corporation, Natura Cosméticos S.A., L’Occitane Groupe S.A., The Body Shop International plc, and Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc.

The report will provide country-wise market analysis. Some of the major countries covered in the report include the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa.