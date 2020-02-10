Organic Personal Care Market: Projected to surge at a 11.3%. CAGR,Awareness about Benefits of Organic Personal Care Products to Spike Demand

The organic personal care market has made rapid progress in the recent past to emerge as a vital offshoot of the global cosmetics sector. The organic personal care market has originated due to the growing demand from consumers for organic products in all fields including cosmetics and is likely to remain a major part of the cosmetics sector in the coming years due to rising awareness among consumers. The organic personal care market has seen the entry of several established players in the FMCG sector as well as the entry of several new players thanks to the immense commercial scope of the market and is likely to remain a promising commercial avenue in the coming years.

The global organic personal care market was valued at US$10.9 bn in 2017 and is expected to rise to US$18.7 bn by 2022 at a strong 11.3% CAGR therein.

Hair Care Products to Remain Dominant Product Segment

The global organic personal care market is segmented by product type into hair care products, skin care products, makeup and color cosmetics, fragrances, and others. Of these, hair care products are likely to remain the dominant revenue generator for the global organic personal care market in the coming years.

The hair care products segment has benefited from their widespread demand and growing need due to rising pollution levels and is likely to retain steady dominance in the global organic personal care market in the coming years. The hair care segment of the organic personal care market was valued at US$3.3 bn in 2017 and is likely to rise to US$5.7 bn by 2022 at a robust 11.3% CAGR therein. Skin care products are also likely to claim a significant share in the global organic personal care market.

Request For Report Brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=31022

North America to Dominate due to Presence of Widespread Sales Network

Geographically, North America is likely to dominate the global organic personal care market in the coming years. The North America organic personal care market was valued at US$3.4 bn in 2017 and is expected to rise to US$5.8 bn by 2022, accounting for close to a third of the global market. The organic personal care market in North America is driven primarily by the widespread presence of modern sales channels, which has made purchasing organic personal care products easier.

The organic personal care market is dependent to some degree on the availability of the appropriate sales avenues, since organic products have yet to become popular to the same degree as conventional personal care products. The high disposable income of consumers in North America is also vital for the global organic personal care market, as organic personal care products usually cost more than their conventional counterparts.

Get ToC Of Report https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/31022

Europe to Exhibit Steady Progress due to Growing Popularity of Organic Products

Europe is another key regional market for the global organic personal care market due to the growing awareness in the region about the benefits of organic cosmetic products over conventional products. European consumers have been a key part of the growth of the organic products sector in recent years and are likely to continue this role with steady demand from the organic personal care market. The Europe organic personal care market is likely to be valued at US$5.1 bn by 2022, exhibiting a 10.4% CAGR in the 2017-2022 forecast period.

Competitive Dynamics

Leading players in the global organic personal care market include Johnson and Johnson Consumer Inc., The Body Shop, Amway, Estee Lauder, Kao Corporation, L’Occitane en Provence, Natura Cosmeticos SA, The Hain Celestial Group, Kiehl’s, and Loreal SA.