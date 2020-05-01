Organic Oats Market Expected to Reach US$ 360 Million by 2027

A new research report by Future Market Insights titled “Organic Oats Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” covers the global market scenario of organic oats across regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The global organic oats market witnessed fast growth since 2012 but was small in valuation. The positive growth graph of the market is attributed to several aspects that are discussed below. The detailed pricing analysis and value chain assessment is also covered in this research report. The market is segmented in-depth to gain complete understanding of the global market. This research report is focussed on the applications of organic oats, various product types of organic oats and distribution channels to reach various customers. The study incudes historic data of the organic oats market along with the current market scenario. Based on trends and developments and the historic and current market data, future market evaluation has been carried out for a period of 10 years.

Global Organic Oats Market: Forecast

The global organic oats market is expected to reach a value of a little under US$ 370 Mn by the end of 2027 from a value of about US$ 198 Mn in 2017. It is projected to grow at a robust value CAGR of 6.4% throughout the period of forecast, 2017-2027.

Download the sample of Report with table of contents and Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1692

Global Organic Oats Market: Segmental Highlights

The global organic oats market is segmented by application, by product type, by distribution channel and by region.

By application, breakfast cereals is the largest segment. This segment is estimated to reach a high valuation of more than US$ 180 Mn by 2027 end and is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the coming years.

By region, Western Europe is the largest regional market. The organic oats market in Western Europe is likely to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The organic oats market in North America is projected to grow at the fastest pace to register a stellar value CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

By product type, the rolled oats segment is expected to dominate the global market in the coming years. This segment is also the fastest growing segment and is poised to reflect a CAGR of 6.7%.

By distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment is estimated to reach a valuation of about US$ 236 Mn and is the largest distribution channel segment by value.

Ask a question to Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-1692

Global Organic Oats Market: Factors Influencing Growth

Growing demand for organic food, growing consumer confidence towards organic food, growing retail chains offering organic products, increasing market penetration of organic food, improved retail formats, increasing per capita disposable income, emergence of modern trade and online retail formats and higher preference for premium products is contributing to the growth of the global organic oats market. Aspects such as a highly competitive market, lack of marketing standardisation and fluctuating input costs are pulling down the growth of the global organic oats market.

Global Organic Oats Market: Competitive Assessment

The research report on the global organic oats market covers competitive assessment that includes profiles of companies such as Nature’s Path, Grain Millers, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Quaker Oats Company, Nairn’s Oatcakes Limited, NOW Health Group, Inc., Bagrry’s India Ltd., General Mills Inc., Helsinki Mills Ltd., Unigrain Pty Ltd., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc., GrandyOats, Richardson International Limited, Blue Lake Milling Pty Ltd., Avena Foods Limited, Morning Foods Limited, Annex Holdings Pty Ltd., The Jordans & Ryvita Company Ltd., E. Flahavan and Sons Limited and Willow Creek Organic Grain Co. Inc.

For more insights into the global organic oats market, write in to Future Market Insights analysts at [email protected]