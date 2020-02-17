Organic Milk Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth of CAGR during the period 2019-2024

Organic Milk is a type of drinking milk that made from organic raw milk with organic certification (Such as EU-Eco-regulation, USA NOP, etc.).
Scope of the Report:
Organic milk is a small part of the milk market over the world. And debates over the worth of organic products to both producers and consumers have been taking place for long time. It can be classified whole milk, skim milk and semi-skim milk (2%, 1.5%, 1% fat) in the current market.
The global organic milk average price is in the increase trend overall, from 1.05 USD/L in 2013 to 1.16 USD/L in 2017. The price will be in increase trend as the price index rising up in the future. The organic milk sales will reach about 3482 million L in 2017 from 3079 million L in 2013 all around the world, with the CAGR of 3.12%.
North America is now almost the largest consumption country of organic milk in the world and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The North America market took up about 40% the global market in 2017, followed by Europe (36%), and China took up about 11%. As for China, market insiders think the country will become the most potential consuming region in the coming years.
The worldwide market for Organic Milk (Organic Milk Products) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .
This report focuses on the Organic Milk (Organic Milk Products) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Arla Food
Horizon Organic
Organic Valley
Emmi
Yeo Valley
Aurora Organic Dairy
Andechser Dairy
Organic Dairy Farmers
Avalon Dairy
Bruton Dairy
Shengmu Organic Milk
Yili
Mengniu
Wholly Cow
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Organic Whole Milk
Organic 2% Milk
Organic 1% Milk
Organic Fat-free Milk
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Children
Adult
The Aged
