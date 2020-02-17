Organic Milk Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth of CAGR during the period 2019-2024

Organic Milk is a type of drinking milk that made from organic raw milk with organic certification (Such as EU-Eco-regulation, USA NOP, etc.).

Organic milk is a small part of the milk market over the world. And debates over the worth of organic products to both producers and consumers have been taking place for long time. It can be classified whole milk, skim milk and semi-skim milk (2%, 1.5%, 1% fat) in the current market.

The global organic milk average price is in the increase trend overall, from 1.05 USD/L in 2013 to 1.16 USD/L in 2017. The price will be in increase trend as the price index rising up in the future. The organic milk sales will reach about 3482 million L in 2017 from 3079 million L in 2013 all around the world, with the CAGR of 3.12%.

North America is now almost the largest consumption country of organic milk in the world and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The North America market took up about 40% the global market in 2017, followed by Europe (36%), and China took up about 11%. As for China, market insiders think the country will become the most potential consuming region in the coming years.

The worldwide market for Organic Milk (Organic Milk Products) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

Arla Food

Horizon Organic

Organic Valley

Emmi

Yeo Valley

Aurora Organic Dairy

Andechser Dairy

Organic Dairy Farmers

Avalon Dairy

Bruton Dairy

Shengmu Organic Milk

Yili

Mengniu

Wholly Cow

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Organic Whole Milk

Organic 2% Milk

Organic 1% Milk

Organic Fat-free Milk

Others

Children

Adult

The Aged

Chapter 1, to describe Organic Milk (Organic Milk Products) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Organic Milk (Organic Milk Products), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Organic Milk (Organic Milk Products) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Organic Milk (Organic Milk Products) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Organic Milk (Organic Milk Products) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Organic Milk (Organic Milk Products) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Organic Milk (Organic Milk Products) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Organic Milk (Organic Milk Products) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Organic Milk (Organic Milk Products) Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Organic Milk (Organic Milk Products) by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Organic Milk (Organic Milk Products) by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Organic Milk (Organic Milk Products) by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Organic Milk (Organic Milk Products) by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Organic Milk (Organic Milk Products) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Organic Milk (Organic Milk Products) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Organic Milk (Organic Milk Products) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Organic Milk (Organic Milk Products) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

