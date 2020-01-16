Organic Kale Powder Market, 2018-2026 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region

Increasing vegan population and shift in preferences of health-conscious customers toward organic products, has led food manufacturers to bring organic kale powder into their product portfolio to cater to the demand of their wide range of health-conscious customers. In the global super food market, organic kale powder is gaining the recognition owing to its high nutraceutical value. In addition, the demand for organic kale powder is increasing owing to its richness in Glucosinolates, carotenoids, and fat-soluble vitamins E and K which have proven multiple health benefits. In the global organic kale powder market, the demand for organic kale powder majority accounts from North America and Europe and these regions also accounts to high production of organic kale powder in the global organic kale powder market. Due to an increase in demand for organic kale powder.

Organic kale powder consists a large amount of moisture content due to which it is more vulnerable to the deterioration of its texture and taste. To enhance the shelf life of fresh organic kale, it is dehydrated and processed to powder form, which makes the storage and transportation of fresh organic kale easier and economical. In the global superfood market, the demand for organic kale powder is increasing at a high growth rate in the food and beverage industry and also in the pharmaceutical industry. In the food and beverage industry, organic kale powder is used in various cooked foods and beverages like smoothies and juices to enhance its nutritional value. Besides the food industry, the demand for organic kale powder is also likely to remain high in the superfood industry. As organic kale powder has various health benefits, leading manufacturers utilize organic kale powder in the nutraceutical and dietary supplement products. In addition, organic kale powder also contains various trace minerals such as sodium, potassium, iron, magnesium, zinc, and calcium. Consumption of kale powder helps in lowering blood pressure, reduces the risk of heart ailments and diabetes. Attributed to various healthy properties, demand for organic kale powder will continue to persist in the food and beverage industry.

Some of the key players operating in the global organic kale powder market are Indigo Herbs Ltd, The Green Labs, The Kale Factory, AS Jungle Nutrition, Honest to Goodness, Nutriseed, Green Origins, BioStarUS, The Synergy Company, KOYAH, YesHerb Ingredients Inc. and others. More food industry is showing their keen interest to bring organic kale powder in their product portfolio, it is expected to increase the demand for organic kale powder in the forecast period.