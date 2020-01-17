Organic Fluorochemicals Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016 – 2024

Reportocean.com “Organic Fluorochemicals Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Organic Fluorochemicals Market, By Product Type (Aliphatic Compounds [HCFCs] and [HFCs], and Aromatic Compounds [Ring-Substituted], [Side-Chain Substituted], and [Fluorobenzene]), By Application (Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals, Refrigeration, Steel, Blowing Agents, and Electronic Consumables) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016 – 2024

Report Brief

The report covers forecast and analysis for the organic fluorochemicals market on a global, regional, and country level.

The global organic fluorochemicals market is segmented by product type, application, and region. Each region is then further segmented into different countries.

The product type segment is bifurcated into aliphatic and aromatic compounds. Aliphatic compounds is further sub-segmented into HCFCs and HFCs. Aromatic compounds is further sub-segmented into ring-substituted, side-chain substituted, and fluorobenzene.

Each country is further segmented by application and product type and its sub-segments.

The report represents historical data in terms of volume and value for historical years 2014, 2015, and 2016 along with forecast from 2017 to 2024.

The report includes the positive and the negative factors that are influencing the growth of the market.

Detailed information about the market opportunities is discussed.

The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.

The demand for organic fluorochemicals in terms of volume has been analyzed in the report.

The market numbers have been calculated using top-down and the bottom-up approaches along with data triangulation techniques.

The organic fluorochemicals market has been analyzed using Porters Five Forces Analysis.

Value chain analysis of the organic fluorochemicals has been prepared in the report.

Proposed and prevalent regulatory laws and regulations in different regions and countries regarding the use of certain organic fluorochemicals are also mentioned in the analysis.

All the segments have been evaluated based on the present and the future trends.

The report deals with the in-depth quantitative and qualitative analyses of the organic fluorochemicals market.

The report includes the detailed company profiles of the prominent market players.

The report provides key trends and key takeaways observed in the market.

Market Summary

Global organic fluorochemicals market is a part of global fluorochemicals industry. Fluorochemicals include various product types such as inorganics, specialties, fluorocarbons, and fluoropolymers. Fluorochemicals have unique chemical properties and are widely used in chemical manufacturing along with dental and medical fields. Fluorochemicals are mainly used in refrigeration and air conditioning. Fluorochemicals can also be utilized in pesticides, mostly in the agricultural industry. They are also used in a wide range of herbicides.

Value and Volume

Global organic fluorochemicals market was valued more than USD 12,000 million in the year 2016 and it is expected to reach more than USD 15,000 million by 2024. The global organic fluorochemicals market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 3% between 2017 and 2024. In terms of volume, the demand for organic fluorochemicals is expected to reach around 3,000 kilotons in 2024 growing at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.

Drivers and Restraints

The major factor driving the growth of organic fluorochemicals market is the increasing refrigeration requirement across various end-user industries. Soaring global temperatures along with demand for cold storage systems and climate control systems have boosted the demand for HVAC and refrigeration systems across the globe.

Increasing number of applications of the organic fluorochemicals in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and automobile industries increases the demand for organic fluorochemicals.

Organic fluorochemicals market may observe a decline in demand in refrigeration applications owing to impending and already enforced a regulatory ban on usage of certain organic fluorochemicals.

However, increasing demand for blowing agents which use organic fluorochemicals would provide ample opportunities for the growth of the global organic fluorochemicals market during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The organic fluorochemicals consisting aliphatic compounds dominated the market in 2016 with around 90% market share. Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) are widely used for refrigeration applications in various industries thus contributing a major share in the global market as refrigeration is required in HVAC systems, refrigerators, automobile ACs, and cold storage, among others. The organic fluorochemicals consisting aliphatic compounds are further sub-segmented into hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). Aromatic compounds are further sub-segmented into ring-substituted, side-chain substituted, and fluorobenzene.

The refrigeration application dominated the global organic fluorochemicals market. Organic fluorochemicals are widely used for refrigeration and cooling purposes in refrigerators, ACs, cold storage centers, and HVAC systems, among others. Automotive, pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals applications also contributed a good market share in the global organic fluorochemicals market in 2016.

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global organic fluorochemicals market in 2016. North America held the second largest market share in 2016 in the global organic fluorochemicals market. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to rapidly growing industrialization and manufacturing activities in India and China.

Industry Players

The report includes detailed profiles of the prominent market players that are trending in the global organic fluorochemicals market. The list of the players that are compiled in the report is Halocarbon Products Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Solvay S.A., Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Arkema S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., 3M, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dongyue Group Ltd., DuPont, and Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., among others.

The prominent market players maintain the competitive edge in the global market by spending more on research and development activities to bring innovative solutions for diversified industries. The leading players in the organic fluorochemicals market are also implementing mergers and acquisitions strategy to further strengthen the position in the intensely competitive market.

